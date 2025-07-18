Home / Politics / SC refuses to stay proceedings against Lalu Yadav in land-for-job case

SC refuses to stay proceedings against Lalu Yadav in land-for-job case

The decision to refuse a stay on trial proceedings against RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav comes at a politically sensitive moment, as Bihar prepares for assembly elections later this year

Lalu Prasad Yadav, Lalu Prasad, Lalu
The case involves former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav, his wife, two daughters, unidentified officials, and certain private individuals | (Photo: PTI)
Swati Gandhi New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 18 2025 | 2:21 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The Supreme Court today (July 18) refused to stay trial court proceedings against Lalu Prasad Yadav, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) supremo, in a land-for-jobs case, news agency PTI reported.
 
The top court bench of Justices M M Sundresh and N Kotiswa Singh directed the Delhi High Court to expedite the hearing on RJD supremo’s plea for quashing of an FIR registered against him by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).
 
However, the apex court exempted Yadav from appearing before the trial court in the case. The decision to refuse to stay trial proceedings against RJD supremo comes at a crucial time as the state gears up for elections this year.
 
Earlier on May 29, the Delhi High Court noted that there were no compelling reasons to stay the proceedings. The court has sought a response from the investigating agency on Lalu Prasad Yadav’s petition to quash the FIR and scheduled the hearing for August 12. 
 

Lalu Yadav seeks quashing of CBI FIR 

According to a report in The Economic Times, Yadav, in his petition in the Delhi High Court, sought the quashing of an FIR and the three charge sheets filed against him in 2022, 2023, and 2024, and the subsequent orders of cognisance issued against him.
 
The case involves former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav, his wife, two daughters, unidentified officials, and certain private individuals. Citing a 14-year delay by the CBI, Yadav said that the FIR was filed only in 2022, despite the agency having conducted earlier inquiries and submitted a closure report to the competent court. 
 

Land-for-jobs case 

The case dates to 2004-2009, when Yadav was a railway minister. The land-for-jobs scam relates to Group D appointments in the West Central Zone of Indian Railways, based in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh.  According to the PTI report, it was alleged that the jobs were given in exchange for land parcels that were later gifted or transferred to his family members or close associates.
 
According to an ANI report, the CBI argued that the senior railway officials were pressured to expedite and clear job applications in the land-for-job scam. The investigating agency claimed that several senior officials were pressured to fast-track the process and approve the list of candidates. 
The CBI, in its plea, also argued that a school without students existed for the sole purpose of forging certificates. It was further alleged that fake certificates, mark sheets, and forged signatures were used to obtain the jobs.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

'Hounded' by govt for 10 years: Rahul slams ED chargesheet against Vadra

PM to visit Bengal amid migrant row, launch ₹5K cr projects, address rally

PM Modi to visit Assam on September 8, says CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

Oppn holds pumpkin protest against Maharashtra govt over public grievances

First announce second think: Congress slams govt over problems in NMMS app

Topics :Lalu Prasad YadavBihar Elections CBISupreme CourtBS Web ReportsDelhi High Court

First Published: Jul 18 2025 | 2:09 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story