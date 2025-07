SC refuses to stay proceedings against Lalu Yadav in land-for-job case

The Supreme Court today (July 18) refused to stay trial court proceedings against Lalu Prasad Yadav, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) supremo, in a land-for-jobs case, news agency PTI reported.

The top court bench of Justices M M Sundresh and N Kotiswa Singh directed the Delhi High Court to expedite the hearing on RJD supremo’s plea for quashing of an FIR registered against him by the Central Bureau of Investigation ( CBI ).

However, the apex court exempted Yadav from appearing before the trial court in the case. The decision to refuse to stay trial proceedings against RJD supremo comes at a crucial time as the state gears up for elections this year.

The Delhi High Court noted that there were no compelling reasons to stay the proceedings. The court has sought a response from the investigating agency on Lalu Prasad Yadav's petition to quash the FIR and scheduled the hearing for August 12. Lalu Yadav seeks quashing of CBI FIR According to a report in The Economic Times, Yadav, in his petition in the Delhi High Court, sought the quashing of an FIR and the three charge sheets filed against him in 2022, 2023, and 2024, and the subsequent orders of cognisance issued against him.

The case involves former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav, his wife, two daughters, unidentified officials, and certain private individuals. Citing a 14-year delay by the CBI, Yadav said that the FIR was filed only in 2022, despite the agency having conducted earlier inquiries and submitted a closure report to the competent court. Land-for-jobs case The case dates to 2004-2009, when Yadav was a railway minister. The land-for-jobs scam relates to Group D appointments in the West Central Zone of Indian Railways, based in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh. According to the PTI report, it was alleged that the jobs were given in exchange for land parcels that were later gifted or transferred to his family members or close associates.