SC refuses to stay proceedings against Lalu Yadav in land-for-job case

The Supreme Court today (July 18) refused to stay trial court proceedings against Lalu Prasad Yadav, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) supremo, in a land-for-jobs case, news agency PTI reported.

According to a report in The Economic Times, Yadav, in his petition in the Delhi High Court, sought the quashing of an FIR and the three charge sheets filed against him in 2022, 2023, and 2024, and the subsequent orders of cognisance issued against him.

Earlier on May 29, the Delhi High Court noted that there were no compelling reasons to stay the proceedings. The court has sought a response from the investigating agency on Lalu Prasad Yadav’s petition to quash the FIR and scheduled the hearing for August 12.

The case dates to 2004-2009, when Yadav was a railway minister. The land-for-jobs scam relates to Group D appointments in the West Central Zone of Indian Railways, based in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh. According to the PTI report, it was alleged that the jobs were given in exchange for land parcels that were later gifted or transferred to his family members or close associates.

The case involves former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav, his wife, two daughters, unidentified officials, and certain private individuals. Citing a 14-year delay by the CBI, Yadav said that the FIR was filed only in 2022, despite the agency having conducted earlier inquiries and submitted a closure report to the competent court.

According to an ANI report, the CBI argued that the senior railway officials were pressured to expedite and clear job applications in the land-for-job scam. The investigating agency claimed that several senior officials were pressured to fast-track the process and approve the list of candidates.

The CBI, in its plea, also argued that a school without students existed for the sole purpose of forging certificates. It was further alleged that fake certificates, mark sheets, and forged signatures were used to obtain the jobs.