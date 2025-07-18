Home / Politics / AAP no longer part of INDIA bloc, will fight Bihar polls solo: Sanjay Singh

AAP no longer part of INDIA bloc, will fight Bihar polls solo: Sanjay Singh

The remarks came ahead of an online meeting of the leaders of the INDIA bloc parties scheduled to be held on Saturday evening to discuss the prevailing political situation in the country

Sanjay Singh, sanjay
AAP leader Sanjay Singh (File Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 18 2025 | 5:45 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) distanced itself from the INDIA bloc on Friday, saying it is not part of the opposition alliance anymore and questioning the Congress party's role in leading it.

The remarks made by Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh came ahead of an online meeting of the leaders of the INDIA bloc parties scheduled to be held on Saturday evening to discuss the prevailing political situation in the country.

The meeting comes right before the Monsoon session of Parliament, which starts on Monday. It will be held after a long gap since the constituents of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) last deliberated on the country's political situation jointly.

"The AAP has cleared its stand. The INDIA bloc was for the (2024) Lok Sabha polls. We fought the Delhi and Haryana Assembly polls on our own. We are going to fight the Bihar election solo. We fought the bypolls in Punjab and Gujarat all by ourselves. The AAP is not part of the INDIA. We will strongly raise issues in the Lok Sabha. We have always played the role of a strong opposition," Singh told PTI Videos. 

The Arvind Kejriwal-led party contested the 2024 Lok Sabha polls in Delhi and Haryana in an alliance with the Congress.

Slamming the Congress, Singh questioned its role in leading the opposition bloc.

"It is not child's play. Did they hold any meeting after the Lok Sabha polls? Was there any initiative to expand the INDIA bloc? Sometimes they criticise Akhilesh Yadav, sometimes Uddhav Thackeray and sometimes Mamata Banerjee. The INDIA should have been united. The Congress is the biggest party of the bloc. But did it play a role (in ensuring opposition unity)?" he asked.

On the AAP's role in opposing the government, Singh said the party has always been strongly opposing the ruling dispensation.

"We will do it with full strength. The INDIA can do whatever it wants," he added.

After winning the Visavadar Assembly bypoll in Gujarat, Kejriwal had alleged that the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had sent the Congress to defeat his party by cutting its votes.

"When the Congress failed, the BJP even reprimanded it. The INDIA bloc was only for the Lok Sabha polls. Now, there is no alliance from our side," Kejriwal said earlier this month.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

PM Modi flags off 4 Amrit Bharat trains, launches several projects in Bihar

SC refuses to stay proceedings against Lalu Yadav in land-for-job case

'Hounded' by govt for 10 years: Rahul slams ED chargesheet against Vadra

PM to visit Bengal amid migrant row, launch ₹5K cr projects, address rally

PM Modi to visit Assam on September 8, says CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

Topics :Bihar Elections 2025AAPOppositionOpposition parties

First Published: Jul 18 2025 | 5:45 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story