Despite spreading lies, they lost: PM Modi's dig at Opposition in Lok Sabha

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is replying to the Motion of Thanks to President Droupadi Murmu in Lok Sabha amid sloganeering of the Opposition

Modi, Narendra Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi replies to the Motion of Thanks on the President's Address in the Lok Sabha during the ongoing Parliament session, in New Delhi, Tuesday, July 2, 2024. (Photo: PTI)

Nandini Singh New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Jul 02 2024 | 4:52 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday replied to the Motion of Thanks on the President’s Address in the Lok Sabha, marking his first address on the floor of the House since securing a third term in office.

“The public has chosen us in the world’s largest election campaign and I can understand the pain of some people. Even after spreading lies, they tasted defeat,” PM Modi said, amid sloganeering of the Opposition.  

 
The Opposition led by INDIA-bloc re-emerged with renewed vigour in the Parliament, determined to make their voices heard. They strategically chose the moment when PM Modi rose to respond to the President’s address to stage their protest. The catalyst for their actions was the Prime Minister’s speech coinciding with a representative from Manipur attempting to speak.

As the Prime Minister began his speech, the MPs intensified their protests with louder slogans and table thumping. Chants of "Manipur, Manipur," "Tanashahi nahin chalegi (We won't allow dictatorship)," and "Justice for Manipur" echoed through the chamber.

Undeterred, the Prime Minister continued, “The people of India have given us the opportunity to work for the third time. They have given us a mandate. They saw our track record of 10 years. 250 million people came out of poverty. This has never happened since independence.”

Reaffirming his government's commitment to eradicating corruption, PM Modi recalled the promises made when he first assumed office. "When we came for the first time in 2014, we had promised zero tolerance against corruption," he said.

"Corruption had ravaged the country like termites. However, the countrymen have blessed us for our zero-tolerance approach to corruption," PM Modi said.

Highlighting the government's guiding principles, PM Modi reiterated, "'Nation First', 'India First' guides every policy, decision, and action of ours." He contrasted this with what he termed as a history of appeasement-based politics and governance.

"In the last 10 years, our government has been working with the objective of 'Sabka Sath Sabka Vikas'. This country has seen the politics of appeasement for a long time; this country has seen the model of governance of appeasement for a long time. We have moved forward with the idea of 'santushtikaran', not appeasement," he said.

"Justice for all, appeasement to none," he added.

PM Modi counters Rahul Gandhi’s fiery debut


The Prime Minister’s response followed closely on the heels of Rahul Gandhi’s fiery debut as the Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha, which had captivated the house with its intensity. 

Gandhi’s maiden address, spanning 62 minutes, touched upon a broad spectrum of contentious issues. He discussed the ethnic conflict in Manipur, the NEET controversy, the Agnipath scheme for military recruitment, the ongoing farm crisis, inflation, and the politics of hate. 

Gandhi’s speech also sparked reactions from key figures on the treasury benches, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

In response, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) accused Gandhi of linking Hinduism with violence, alleging that he had hurt the sentiments of the Hindu community and disrespected the position of leader of the Opposition. Gandhi, however, clarified that his remarks were directed at the BJP and emphasised that the ruling party does not exclusively represent Hinduism.

Meanwhile, in the Rajya Sabha, the leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge also targeted the Prime Minister, accusing him of delivering divisive speeches during the Lok Sabha campaign. 

 

First Published: Jul 02 2024 | 4:52 PM IST

