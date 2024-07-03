Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Politics / Uproar in Rajasthan Assembly as Cong targets BJP govt over Guv's address

Uproar in Rajasthan Assembly as Cong targets BJP govt over Guv's address

Speaker Vasudev Devnani, however, gave a ruling that since it was the second session of the year, the governor's address was not required

Congress, Congress flag
Congress on Wednesday created a ruckus in the Rajasthan Assembly, accusing the BJP government of violating constitutional provisions. (Photo: ANI)
Press Trust of India Jaipur
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 03 2024 | 1:51 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The opposition Congress on Wednesday created a ruckus in the Rajasthan Assembly, accusing the BJP government of violating constitutional provisions by not holding the Governor's address at the commencement of the Budget Session.

Speaker Vasudev Devnani, however, gave a ruling that since it was the second session of the year, the governor's address was not required.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

As soon as the House assembled at 11 am on the first day of the Budget Session, the leader of the opposition Tikaram Jully raised the issue of the session not commencing with the Governor's address.

He also accused the government of not following constitutional provisions.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Jogaram Patel said the governor's address is held in the first session after assembly elections and the first session of the year. But the Budget Session was the second session of the year, he said as he accused the leader of the opposition of misinterpreting the constitutional provision.

The Speaker too gave the ruling that since it was the second session of 2024, the governor's address was not required.

Meanwhile, Bharat Adivasi Party leader Jaikrishna Patel, who won the bypoll in Banswara's Bagidora assembly seat, took oath on Wednesday.

More From This Section

Convince agitating farmers to open Shambhu border: Haryana min to Centre

BJP leaders march to K'taka CM's residence, taken into preventive custody

PM Modi did not speak a word on Manipur, turning back on state: Cong

First session of 18th LS recorded 103% productivity, says Om Birla

Former J'khand CM Hemant Soren to chair crucial INDIA bloc meeting today

The constituency fell vacant after Mahendrajeet Singh Malvia resigned as Congress MLA from this seat and joined the BJP in February this year.

The house also extended greetings to Om Birla for becoming the Lok Sabha Speaker for the second consecutive time.

Birla is the MP from the Kota-Bundi parliamentary constituency of Rajasthan.

Devnani referred to International Plastic-Free Day and administered a pledge to the members of the house to use jute or cloth bags in place of plastic bags and to aware the general public about it.

The house paid obituary remarks to former Gujarat Governor Kamla Beniwal, former Maharashtra CM Manohar Joshi, former MLAs of Rajasthan Mahaveer Prasad Jain, Radheshyam Ganganagar, Chandrashekhar, Ummed Singh, Vivek Dhakad, Prabhulal Karsolya, Kishan Gopal Kogta, Motaram, Ratiram Yadav and Hukum Singh, who recently passed away.

The house also expressed condolences on the death of several people in a stampede in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras on Tuesday.

After obituary remarks, the house was adjourned.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Rajasthan comes up with new draft township policy, invites suggestions

ACs, coolers shoot up India's power usage by 9% to 152.38 bn units in Jun

Rajasthan medical student undergoes dialysis after being ragged; 7 booked

Industrial sector in Rajasthan fears output slump after power cut order

Shree Cement's installed renewable power capacity touches 1 GW across India

Topics :rajasthanBJPCongress

First Published: Jul 03 2024 | 1:51 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story