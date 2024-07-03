Uproar in Rajasthan Assembly as Cong targets BJP govt over Guv's address

The opposition Congress on Wednesday created a ruckus in the Rajasthan Assembly, accusing the BJP government of violating constitutional provisions by not holding the Governor's address at the commencement of the Budget Session.

Speaker Vasudev Devnani, however, gave a ruling that since it was the second session of the year, the governor's address was not required.

As soon as the House assembled at 11 am on the first day of the Budget Session, the leader of the opposition Tikaram Jully raised the issue of the session not commencing with the Governor's address.

He also accused the government of not following constitutional provisions.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Jogaram Patel said the governor's address is held in the first session after assembly elections and the first session of the year. But the Budget Session was the second session of the year, he said as he accused the leader of the opposition of misinterpreting the constitutional provision.

The Speaker too gave the ruling that since it was the second session of 2024, the governor's address was not required.

Meanwhile, Bharat Adivasi Party leader Jaikrishna Patel, who won the bypoll in Banswara's Bagidora assembly seat, took oath on Wednesday.

The constituency fell vacant after Mahendrajeet Singh Malvia resigned as Congress MLA from this seat and joined the BJP in February this year.

The house also extended greetings to Om Birla for becoming the Lok Sabha Speaker for the second consecutive time.

Birla is the MP from the Kota-Bundi parliamentary constituency of Rajasthan.

Devnani referred to International Plastic-Free Day and administered a pledge to the members of the house to use jute or cloth bags in place of plastic bags and to aware the general public about it.

The house paid obituary remarks to former Gujarat Governor Kamla Beniwal, former Maharashtra CM Manohar Joshi, former MLAs of Rajasthan Mahaveer Prasad Jain, Radheshyam Ganganagar, Chandrashekhar, Ummed Singh, Vivek Dhakad, Prabhulal Karsolya, Kishan Gopal Kogta, Motaram, Ratiram Yadav and Hukum Singh, who recently passed away.

The house also expressed condolences on the death of several people in a stampede in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras on Tuesday.

After obituary remarks, the house was adjourned.