PM Modi says he is 'deeply hurt' by abuses hurled at his late mother

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday expressed that he was deeply hurt by abusive remarks made against his late mother during Congress' 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' in Bihar. Modi said that for those who do not hesitate to insult “Mother India,” insulting his mother may not seem like a big issue, news agency PTI reported.

This was the PM’s first reaction since derogatory comments about his deceased mother surfaced during the yatra in Bihar’s Darbhanga recently. Modi stated that while he personally may choose to forgive the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and the Congress party, the people of Bihar would never pardon such behaviour.

'Insult to my mother is an insult to Bihar’s women' The PM said that those who abuse women mistake them for being weak, adding that the insults directed at his mother were an insult to the daughters and sisters of Bihar. ALSO READ: Semicon 2025: PM Modi receives first Made in India Vikram 32-bit processor Emphasising that individuals responsible for such acts deserve to be punished, Modi questioned why his mother, who had no connection to politics, was dragged into the controversy, asking what her fault was and why she was abused. The remarks came as Modi addressed an event in New Delhi, where he virtually inaugurated a new cooperative initiative aimed at empowering women associated with self-help groups in Bihar.