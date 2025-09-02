Tuesday, September 02, 2025 | 11:20 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Industry / News / Semicon 2025: PM Modi receives first Made in India Vikram 32-bit processor

Semicon 2025: PM Modi receives first Made in India Vikram 32-bit processor

Union IT minister Ashwini Vaishnaw urged companies to invest in India's semiconductor ecosystem, citing the country's stable policy, vibrant startup ecosystem, huge demand and growing talent pool

India stands as a lighthouse of stability and growth in these uncertain times, said Vaishnaw

Rishika Agarwal New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 02 2025 | 10:57 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Minister of Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw presented Prime Minister Narendra Modi with India’s first fully indigenous Vikram 32-bit processor during the Semicon 2025 event in New Delhi on Tuesday. The chip is qualified for use in harsh environmental conditions. Two other plants are also likely to release their chips within 2-3 months.
 
Speaking at the event, Vaishnaw urged companies to invest in India's semiconductor ecosystem, citing the country's stable policy, vibrant startup ecosystem, huge demand and growing talent pool.
 
"We are living in unprecedented times, and global policy turmoil has created huge uncertainty. India stands as a lighthouse of stability and growth in these uncertain times. You should come to India because our policy is stable, and we have managed the semiconductor mission transparently and professionally," said Vaishnaw.
   
"The demand in India is strong. Electronics production has grown over six times in the last decade, and electronics exports have grown eight times. Demand for semiconductors is increasing every quarter as Make in India propels new plants in every sector," he said. "We have a vibrant startup ecosystem, and our startups are earning the confidence of investors. Every day we hear investors investing in design semiconductor startups. Their IPs are increasingly embedded in products of leading international manufacturers, industry leaders," he added.
 
Speaking at the event, ASML Holding CEO Christophe Fouquet said, "The importance of the semiconductor industry for the future of India cannot be overstated. It represents not only an opportunity for economic growth and job creation, but also an opportunity for national resilience. By developing semiconductor manufacturing and design capability, India can secure its supply chains, foster innovation and entrepreneurship and unlock new opportunities in research and education."
 
Fouquet said that ASML sees India as a partner with great potential and is committed to helping the country shape the future of technology. "We are dedicated to supporting India's ambition, whether through collaboration, knowledge exchange or talent," he said.
 
The 2024 edition of Semicon India brought over 250 companies from 18 countries and attracted 10,994 visitors from 42 nations. PM Modi presided over the inauguration ceremony, underscoring the event’s importance as a global platform for the semiconductor industry.

Topics : Narendra Modi semiconductor semiconductor industry BS Web Reports

First Published: Sep 02 2025 | 10:57 AM IST

