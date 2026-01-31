Associate Sponsors

PM Modi extends best wishes to Sunetra Pawar, new Maharashtra deputy CM

Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of India
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 31 2026 | 6:56 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday extended his best wishes to Sunetra Pawar, who became the first woman deputy chief minister of Maharashtra.

"Best wishes to Sunetra Pawar Ji as she begins her tenure as Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra, the first woman to hold this responsibility," Modi said in a post on X.

"I am confident she will work tirelessly for the welfare of the people of the state and fulfil the vision of the late Ajitdada Pawar," the prime minister said.

Ajit Pawar died in an air crash in Baramati on January 28. He was the deputy chief minister of Maharashtra and the NCP president.

On Saturday, Sunetra Pawar was elected as the leader of the NCP Legislature Party.

She was administered an oath of office and secrecy as a minister by Governor Acharya Devvrat and was designated the deputy chief minister.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jan 31 2026 | 6:54 PM IST

