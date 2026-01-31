PM Modi extends best wishes to Sunetra Pawar, new Maharashtra deputy CM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday extended his best wishes to Sunetra Pawar, who became the first woman deputy chief minister of Maharashtra.

"Best wishes to Sunetra Pawar Ji as she begins her tenure as Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra, the first woman to hold this responsibility," Modi said in a post on X.

"I am confident she will work tirelessly for the welfare of the people of the state and fulfil the vision of the late Ajitdada Pawar," the prime minister said.

Ajit Pawar died in an air crash in Baramati on January 28. He was the deputy chief minister of Maharashtra and the NCP president.