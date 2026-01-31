Sunetra Pawar to take charge as Maharashtra Dy CM: Early life, career

Sunetra Pawar is set to take oath as Maharashtra’s Deputy Chief Minister in the evening today, following the tragic death of her husband and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar in a plane crash earlier this week. With this, she will become the first woman Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra, marking a historic moment in the state’s politics.

Who is Sunetra Pawar?

Sunetra Pawar is a Member of the Rajya Sabha in Parliament and a prominent public figure in Maharashtra. She is the daughter-in-law of Sharad Pawar, the wife of the late Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, and the mother of Parth and Jay Pawar.

While her political connections are well known, Sunetra Pawar has built an independent identity as a social worker and business leader, with a strong focus on education, environment, and community development. Sunetra Pawar's early life Born in 1963 in Dharashiv, Sunetra Pawar comes from a family with deep political roots, even before her marriage into the Pawar family. Her father, Bajirao Patil, was a senior regional leader, while her brother, Padamsinh Bajirao Patil, was an influential district-level politician in the 1980s. She grew up in an environment where public service and politics were a part of everyday life. Sunetra Pawar holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree from SB College, Aurangabad.

Sunetra Pawar as social leader, entrepreneur Sunetra Pawar has played a key role in managing large-scale industrial and educational institutions. She has been closely associated with the Baramati High-Tech Textile Park, where she took part in decision-making related to production, investment, employment generation, and women’s empowerment. She is also a trustee of Vidya Pratishthan, a large educational group that caters to over 25,000 students. In this role, she oversees academic standards, administration, and overall management. Known for her clean image, Sunetra Pawar has remained actively involved in social work. She founded the Environmental Forum of India (EFOI), under which she played a major role in developing Katewadi village as India’s first ‘eco village’, with a focus on water conservation and solar energy.

How active is Sunetra in politics? Sunetra Pawar’s political style has been low-key but focused. According to the data from PRS Legislative, she has asked 126 questions, well above the national average of 92. Her questions have largely focused on practical issues such as agriculture, conservation of the Western Ghats, railway infrastructure, and preparations for the Nashik Kumbh Mela in 2027. Her attendance in the House stands at 69 per cent, with participation in four debates, indicating that she is still developing her public parliamentary voice. Her growing political stature was reflected in February 2025, when she was nominated to the Panel of Vice-Chairpersons of the Rajya Sabha, highlighting increasing confidence in her role and leadership.