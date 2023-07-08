PM Modi holds tiffin meeting with BJP workers, leaders in Varanasi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday held a "tiffin meeting" with BJP workers and leaders at his parliamentary constituency here and encouraged them to ensure that the party wins the next year's general elections by a huge margin.

The "tiffin meeting" is part of the BJP's mega public outreach programme with an eye on the 2024 Lok Sabha elections



Apart from Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, around 120 people, including BJP office-bearers, workers and public representatives attended the meeting.

Sources said that Prime Minister Modi asked the councillors to continuously work among the public. During the interaction, he also enquired about the well-being of the party workers, they said.

While the BJP leaders and workers brought their own tiffins to the meeting, the food for the prime minister was prepared in the kitchen of Bareka Guest House.

Modi asked the workers to gear up for the 2024 general elections from now on and go from door to door appraising people about the schemes and public welfare works of the Central and state governments.