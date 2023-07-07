Maha Legislative Council Deputy Chairperson Neelam Gorhe joins Shinde group

In a setback to Uddhav Thackeray, Maharashtra Legislative Council Deputy Chairperson and senior Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Neelam Gorhe on Friday joined the rival Sena led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. Gorhe, a trusted aide of Thackeray, joined the ruling party in the presence of Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis here.

She is the third Shiv Sena legislator from the Legislative Council to join the Shinde camp.

The development came at a time when there are murmurs of disquiet in the Shinde-led Sena after Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) joined the Maharashtra government.

Shiv Sena is heading in the right direction under the able leadership of Eknath Shinde, Gorhe said on this occasion, adding, I have decided to join the Shiv Sena keeping in mind women's issues and overall development of the state and country.

Shinde termed Gorhe joining his party a "historic" development.

On the other hand, Sena (UBT) MP Vinayak Raut said the ones who received favours from Uddhav Thackeray "betrayed" him and the Shiv Sena only for securing their posts.

MLC Anil Parab, another Sena (UBT) leader, said lakhs of workers are with Uddhav Thackeray.

"We do not care for such opportunist people," Parab said. On Thursday, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut had claimed that 17-18 MLAs from the Shinde camp were in touch with leaders of his party post NCP's entry into the government on July 2.

On Friday, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray had claimed that MLAs from the Shinde camp were sending feelers to the leaders of his party.