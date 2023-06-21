When Shinde was MVA minister he did not remember morality: Supriya Sule

Taking a jibe at Maharashtra Chief Minsiter Eknath Shinde over his 'traitor' remark, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) Working President Supriya Sule said that those making allegations were previously part of the MVA government and conveniently forgot about morality back then.

Her statement comes after CM Eknath Shinde during the Shiv Sena Foundation Day celebration alleged that the Uddav Thackeray faction is a 'traitor' to Balasaheb's ideology and made an alliance with the Congress and NCP to form the Maha Vikas Aghadi government.

"I have only one question for CM, why you did not realise this when you were a minister in the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi for two and a half years...Now those (Eknath Shinde) who are making allegations were in the previous government for two and a half years, then they did not remember morality. Then they too were a part of that system, and then they did not feel that something wrong was happening. Now after going out, they feel that something is going wrong," said Supriya Sule.

Earlier on June 19, CM Shinde said that the Uddhav Thackeray faction betrayed the people of the state.

"Today we have gathered here to celebrate the Shiv Sena Foundation Day. I want to thank you all for the support. We started a revolution last year. It takes Tiger's courage to do what we did a year ago. I have not changed after becoming the CM. They (Uddhav Thackeray) said that on 20th June they will celebrate 'traitors day' but they are a 'traitor' of Balasaheb's ideology. They made an alliance with the Congress and NCP to form the Maha Vikas Aghadi govt. Those who betrayed voters won't get sympathy. We saved the bow and arrow and the name of Shiv Sena. Our govt is working for the welfare of the people," said CM Eknath Shinde in Mumbai.

Since the split of Shiv Sena last year, the Ekanth Shinde and Uddhav Thackeray factions celebrated the foundation day of the party on June 19 and organised events at two separate venues.

The split after last year's revolt also led to the collapse of the three-party Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government that consisted of the united Shiv Sena, the NCP and the Congress.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut petitioned the United Nations to declare June 20 as 'World Traitors Day' to mark the day 40 legislators from Shiv Sena, including the current Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde rebelled against Uddhav Thackeray to split the Shiv Sena into two factions.

"I am writing to you with an appeal to observe June 20 as World Traitors Day. Sir, I represent a party called Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) and am a parliamentarian from the Upper House in India. My party Shiv Sena (UBT) hails from Maharashtra, a prominent state in western India. It was started by Mr Balasaheb Thackeray in 1966 who championed the cause of local youth in Mumbai. (erstwhile Bombay)," Raut said in his letter addressed to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres that he posted on his Twitter.

Raut noted how the 40 MLAs including Eknath Shinde left Mumbai and moved to Gujarat on June 20 after being instigated by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and alleged BJP for the downfall of the Mahavikas Aghadi government led by Uddhav Thackeray in Maharashtra.

Shiv Sena led by Eknath Shinde observed "self-respect day" while the rival camp led by Shiv Sena (UBT) Uddhav Thackeray observed June 20 as "traitors day".

State Minister Uday Samant said, "It's a self-respect day for us as UBT and NCP observed Gaddar today."

"It's a self-repect for us today in the last 11 months Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis have taken the historic decision we are happy and proud of that. It was a historic day on June 19 as Eknath Shinde celebrated the shiv sena party foundation day.