PM Modi maintains silence in country, says 'personal matter' abroad: Rahul

PM Modi maintains silence in country, says 'personal matter' abroad: Rahul

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, congress leader
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 14 2025 | 1:15 PM IST
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of "covering up" the alleged corruption of businessman Gautam Adani.

In a post on X, he said, the PM maintains silence when questions are asked in the country and terms it a personal matter when asked abroad.

"If you ask questions in the country, there is silence, If you ask abroad, it is a personal matter!  "Even in America, Modi Ji covered up Adani Ji's corruption!" Gandhi charged in his post in Hindi.

To a question on whether the issue relating to Adani figured in the talks, PM Modi at a joint media briefing in Washington said: "India is a democracy and our culture is 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam'. We consider the whole world as one family. I believe every Indian is mine."  Modi said such individual matters are not discussed in talks between two leaders.

"Two prominent leaders of two countries never discuss such individual issues," he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :Rahul GandhiNarendra ModiBJPCongressAdani

First Published: Feb 14 2025 | 1:15 PM IST

