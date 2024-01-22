PM Modi pressured Assam govt to prevent Rahul from visiting temple: Ramesh

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Monday claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi exerted pressure on the Assam government to prevent Rahul Gandhi from visiting the birthplace of Vaishnav saint Srimant Sankardeva to pay his obeisance.

Gandhi was prevented from visiting the venue this morning and stopped at Haiborgaon where he along with senior Congress leaders, party workers and supporters have sat on a dharna.

The managing committee of Sri Sankardeva Sattra on Sunday had announced that they will not allow the Congress leader to visit the sattra before 3pm on January 22 after Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had earlier in the day said at a press conference that he requested Gandhi not to visit before the consecration of Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

'We were given permission to visit the Sattra on January 11. But suddenly on January 20, we were told that Gandhi can visit only after the consecration of Ram temple', he said.

It is clear that 'the arrogant powers want the entire focus of the camera on them and pressure was exerted on the Assam government to take this step', he said.

'After the authorities had told Rahulji that there could be a law and order problem, he (Gandhi) offered to go alone but this, too, was refused. It is clear that it is their deliberate policy to prevent him from going to the holy place which occupies a place of social, cultural and religious importance for all', Ramesh said.

The authorities said there are many Ram Bhakts in the Bardrava sattra premises and there could be a law and order situation but 'we assured them that no one except Rahulji will go', he said.

Following this a lot of phone calls were made by the authorities and Lok Sabha MP Gaurav Gogoi and local Congress MLA Sibamoni Bora were allowed to proceed to the sattra to talk with the members of the managing committee to resolve the issue and ensure Gandhi's visit to the sacred place.

'Gandhi will continue to stage the dharna till Gogoi and Bora return from the sattra', he said.

The managing committee has said they can visit after 3pm but 'what guarantee is there that Himanta Biswa Sarma will say at 2:30 pm that due to law and order situation, he will not be allowed to visit at all', the Congress general secretary said.

The yatra will continue on its usual route after the issue is resolved, Ramesh added.