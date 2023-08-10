Ghamandia: PM Modi takes dig at Opposition alliance during no-trust debate

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday, speaking on the no-confidence motion moved by the Opposition against the central government, said that the motion has always proven to be lucky for us.

"No-confidence motion has proven to be always lucky for us, and this one also will ensure we return with a record-breaking mandate," PM Modi said in the Lok Sabha.

PM Modi began his speech by expressing gratitude to the crores of people in the country who continue to support his government. "The country's people have repeatedly expressed their confidence in our government, I want to thank them all," he said.

Taking a dig at the Opposition, PM Modi said, "In the no-confidence motion of 2018, they did not even get as many votes as their strength. This is not a floor test for the government but for the Opposition. When the Opposition went to the public, the public gave a low confidence score to them. In the election, the BJP got more votes. BJP will return with full majority, with the people's blessings."

He further said the Opposition is only concerned with its "political future" and not India's future. "Why don't you prepare and come?" he asked.

"You [Opposition] are not worried about the hunger of the poor, you are only worried about power. You are not worried about the youth's future, but only about your future," he said.

"We have given the youth a corruption-free government. We have given them an opportunity to fly high. And what did our Opposition do in this time? They unsuccessfully tried to break the people's confidence with this non-confidence motion," the Prime Minister said.

Calling the Opposition's approach like that of an ostrich, PM Modi said the abuse of the Opposition is like the 'kala teeka' in the country's development.

"Suspicion is embedded in their blood and bones. When something nice happens, we put mangal," he said, adding that the Opposition has a big problem as “they cannot hear anything good about the country.”

Commenting on the earlier no-confidence motions and how the leader of the House spoke prominently in the debate. "I don't know what was the compulsion of Congress for sidelining Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, maybe the call was made from Kolkata. The tallest leader in Opposition did not rank in the list of speakers," he said.

"It was Amit Shah's magnanimity that he promised time to Chowdhury. The Opposition could not prepare for debate on no-confidence motion despite so much time in hand... even its sympathisers are disappointed," he added.



Slamming the Opposition, the Prime Minister said, "Their favourite slogan is "vardaan (boon)- anyone they speak against end up flourishing. I am an example. They spoke against the banking sectors. They got experts from outside. They spread rumours. The state banks' profits doubled."



"They made so many allegations. They said HAL [Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd] is finished. They took videos of HAL workers, scared them saying HAL is going down. All they wanted was the downfall of HAL. They said LIC is also over, that the money of the poor has been wasted. But today, LIC is becoming stronger and stronger," he said.

He added, "The country was on the verge of bankruptcy in 1991. But after 2014, India secured a spot in the top five. The Congress may think it happened through the touch of a wand. But it happened through 'reform, perform and extreme hard work."



'Congress has no faith in India'

Attacking the grand old party, PM Modi said, "The Congress and its friends have a history of doubting India's capabilities and prowess. Pakistan used to attack our borders, send terrorists to our country. It used to deny its role and the Congress used to believe them. The Congress used to believe in Hurriyat and other separatists. We carried out surgical strikes and air strikes."





On INDIA alliance

"UPA thinks it can reverse its fortune by changing its name to INDIA... The Congress is so blinded by arrogance that it cannot see the ground reality, people have deep no-confidence in it. People of Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, UP, Gujarat, Bihar, Tripura, Odisha have been declaring no-confidence in Congress for years," said PM Modi. "Today, whenever someone says anything ill about India, they believe in it. Congress takes pride in amplifying false propaganda of any global survey tarnishing India's image."

"You are trying to pass-off an old vehicle as electric one just by applying new paint. Opposition needed 'NDA' to stay alive, they just added two 'I's to it due to their arrogance," he said.

"I express my solidarity towards the Opposition. Few days ago, you cremated the UPA in Bengaluru. I should have expressed my sympathies earlier. It is not my fault. On one hand, you were cremating UPA and also celebrating. You organised a gathering to show a dilapidated vehicle as an EV. But before the celebration could end, there was a fight among you to take credit. You are following those who don't understand anything about India," he added.Continuing his attack on the Opposition parties, PM Modi in Lok Sabha said that everyone in INDIA bloc wants to be the Prime Minister and that changing name will simply not hide their sins from the people of India.