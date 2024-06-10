PM Modi takes charge for third time: Details of govt's first 100-day agenda

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday began his third term in office by authorising the release of the 17th instalment of the ‘PM Kisan Nidhi’ funds amounting to nearly Rs 20,000 crore. The move is expected to benefit 90 million farmers across India.

Modi was sworn into the office on Sunday evening at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi alongside 71 union ministers, mostly from his Bharatiya Janata Party and the other partners of the National Democratic Alliance.

The revised structure of the Centre, with increased representation from the allies, is likely to tweak Modi’s existing plan of running the office in the third term. Notably, in March he held a key Cabinet meeting, directing his ministers to create a roadmap for the first 100-day agenda of his potential new government.

Agnipath scheme may be reviewed

One key discussion likely to be added to this 100-day agenda could be about the controversial Agnipath military recruitment scheme, which the non-BJP NDA partners want to be reviewed.





Also Read: New govt formation: PM Modi takes first decision after returning to office Besides the Agnipath scheme, other initiatives and programmes on the Centre’s 100-day agenda include implementation of the new criminal laws, assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir, Rafale M fighter jet negotiations among others.

Defence sector’s 100-day agenda

In the defence sector, reforms in the Defence Research and Development Organisation, defence deals with friendly foreign countries under ‘Make in India’ initiative are on the cards.

Focus on internal affairs

The Ministry of Home Affairs is likely to focus on a successful completion of the assembly polls in Jammu and Kashmir. Last month, Amit Shah said that the Centre intends to complete the process before the Supreme Court deadline of September 30.

Transport ministry’s key goals for first 100-day

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways plans to award 3,000 km of highway projects in its first 100 days in Modi’s third term, Business Standard reported earlier. It also may operationalise 700 km of high-speed corridors. Some sources said that the execution of a scheme for cashless treatment for accident victims may also be on cards.

Digital Personal Data Protection Act may be notified

The Centre may also notify rules for the Digital Personal Data Protection Act (DPDPA) and introduce an amendment to the IT rules, Business Standard had reported earlier. The deadline to send suggestions on the draft bill ended on May 15. However, several industry experts have sought further extension of this deadline due to the Lok Sabha elections.

The skill development ministry may introduce new-age courses to suit the changing industry needs as part of its first 100-day agenda.

The proposed amendments in the Special Economic Zones law may also be in the list.