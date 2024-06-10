Home / Politics / New govt formation: PM Modi takes first decision after returning to office

New govt formation: PM Modi takes first decision after returning to office

Over the next three months, the union ministers are expected to execute the Modi government's key agenda of the first 100-day roadmap

Narendra Modi, PM Modi, Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves after taking oath, at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi, Sunday, June 9, 2024. (Photo: PTI)
Nisha Anand New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 10 2024 | 1:20 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Prime Minister Narendra Modi resumed his official duties on Monday after being sworn into office for a record third term on Sunday at a grand ceremony in Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi. Modi's first decision in office involved authorising the release of the 17th instalment of the 'PM Kisan Nidhi' funds, amounting to nearly Rs 20,000 crore. The move is expected to benefit 90 million farmers.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


"Ours is a government fully committed to 'kisan kalyan' (farmers' welfare). It is, therefore, fitting that the first file signed on taking charge is related to it. We want to keep working even more for farmers and the agriculture sector in the times to come," the PM said.


With an increased representation from the National Democratic Alliance partners, Modi will head a 72-member Union Council of Ministers, which will oversee various government ministries for the next five years.

The union ministers are expected to execute the Modi government's key agenda for the first 100-day roadmap over the next three months.


In March, Modi chaired a key cabinet meeting and instructed his ministers to form an agenda for the first 100 days to ensure the smooth execution of the government's functioning.

Some key deliberations wil include executing policies related to the defence sector. The Centre is expected to work on setting up a new export promotion body, according to a report by the Economic Times. Negotiations for the acquisition of Rafale M fighter jets, and reforms in the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) are among other initiatives on the cards. The controversial Agnipath military recruitment scheme may also be discussed following a strong insistence from BJP's coalition partners, Janata Dal-United and Jana Shakti Party (Ram Vilas).

Besides that, the Ministry of Home Affairs is expected to oversee the implementation of the new criminal laws from July 1. The Modi government is also expected to ramp up the efforts to ensure the conduct of assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir. Last month, Union Minister Amit Shah had said that the polls in the union territory would be conducted before the Supreme Court deadline of September 30.

Also Read

PM-Kisan 16th instalment: Complete eKYC to receive payment; know how here

Government formation LIVE: Will hand over list of ministers to Prez before swearing-in, says PM Modi

LIVE: PM Modi signs first file of 3rd term, authorises release of Rs 20,000 crore for Kisan Nidhi

PM-KISAN to Ayushman Bharat: Key changes possible in interim Budget

PM MUDRA Yojana: How to get a collateral-free loan with this Scheme

Cong to face consequences in state poll for opposing Marathas: Jarange

Prem Singh Tamang to be sworn in as Sikkim CM for second term today

Tharoor responds to Chandrasekhar's post about ending his public life

Here's a list of key global events that await Modi govt in its third term

JP Nadda sworn in as Cabinet Minister; who will be BJP's next president?

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :Narendra ModiModi govtBS Web Reportsdefence sectorPM Kisan schemeagriculture growth

First Published: Jun 10 2024 | 1:20 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story