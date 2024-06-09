Narendra Modi sworn in for third consecutive term as India's Prime Minister

Narendra Modi was sworn in as Prime Minister for a third term on Sunday evening, marking a historic moment in Indian politics. The swearing-in ceremony took place at the presidential palace in New Delhi at 7.15 pm, attended by over 9,000 guests, including heads of state from neighbouring countries and the Indian Ocean region.

At 73, Narendra Modi becomes the third Prime Minister since Jawaharlal Nehru and Atal Bihari Vajpayee to have a third term in the post. India's first Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru, won the post in the 1952, 1957 and 1962 General Elections.

President Droupadi Murmu administered the oath of office in a grand ceremony in Rashtrapati Bhawan.



Who attended PM Modi’s oath-taking ceremony?

Notable foreign leaders in attendance included Sri Lanka’s President Ranil Wickremesinghe, Maldives’ President Mohamed Muizzu, Seychelles’ Vice President Ahmed Afif, Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Mauritius Prime Minister Pravind Kumar Jugnauth, Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’, and Bhutan Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay.

Special invitees included workers who contributed to the construction of the New Parliament House and other key projects. Surekha Yadav, the first woman loco-pilot of the Vande Bharat Express, was among the 10 loco-pilots invited. Representatives of the transgender community and beneficiaries of various central government welfare schemes were also likely to attend.

Ahead of the ceremony, Modi visited Rajghat to pay homage to Mahatma Gandhi.

BJP coalition government: Who comprises the Cabinet?



The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), led by Modi, formed the government alongside its National Democratic Alliance (NDA) partners after failing to secure a majority in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The BJP won 240 seats, falling 32 short of the required majority in the 543-member lower house of parliament, marking its weakest performance in a decade.

Alongside the Prime Minister, Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Nirmala Sitharaman, Dharmendra Pradhan, S Jaishankar, Piyush Goyal, Nitin Gadkari, Pralhad Joshi, Ashwini Vaishnaw, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Giriraj Singh, and BJP President J P Nadda also took their oaths as Union Cabinet Ministers.

Former chief ministers including Shivraj Chauhan, Manohar Lal Khattar, and Jitan Ram Manjhi were also sworn in as Union Cabinet Ministers today. BJP leaders Dr Virendra Kumar, Sarbananda Sonowal, and Jual Oram also joined the Union Cabinet.

NDA coalition leaders including Janata Dal (Secular) Chief H D Kumaraswamy, Janata Dal (United) leader Rajiv Ranjan Singh "Lalan", Telugu Desam Party leader Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu, and Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) Chief Jitan Ram Manjhi also took oath as Union Cabinet Ministers at the Rashtrapati Bhawan today.