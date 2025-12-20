PM Modi visits Assam BJP HQ to chair crucial meeting ahead of 2026 polls

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the Assam BJP headquarters in Guwahati on Saturday evening to chair a strategic meeting with about 280 leaders of the party, with an eye on next year's assembly polls.

Modi reached the Vajpayee Bhawan in Basistha area of the city after leading a massive 3.8-km-long roadshow from Sarusajai.

He is scheduled to hold a meeting with party leaders during the visit, state BJP president Dilip Saikia earlier told PTI.

The Vajpayee Bhawan was inaugurated by BJP president JP Nadda and Union Home Minister Amit Shah in October 2022, and this is Modi's first visit to it.