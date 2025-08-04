'Govt denies, distracts, lies': Congress slams Centre after SC raps Rahul

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Monday launched a sharp criticism of the Centre over its handling of the border situation with China. He accused the Modi government of following what he called a “DDLJ” policy, an acronym for “deny, distract, lie, and justify”.

In a post on X, Ramesh said the Centre has been evading tough questions about the ongoing standoff with China, especially since the Galwan Valley clash in June 2020, in which 20 Indian soldiers lost their lives.

“Since June 15, 2020, when our 20 brave soldiers were martyred in Galwan, several critical questions have been arising in the minds of every patriotic Indian. However, over the past five years, instead of answering these questions, the Modi government has adopted a policy of hiding and deflecting the truth — which we can call DDLJ: Deny, Distract, Lie, and Justify,” he wrote.

Ramesh’s remarks came just hours after the Supreme Court pulled up Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his earlier claim that China had occupied over 2,000 square kilometres of Indian territory. Referring to the disengagement deal signed between India and China on October 21, 2024, Ramesh questioned whether the agreement truly restored the pre-April 2020 status quo, as claimed by Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi. He also sought clarity on whether Indian patrols now needed China’s permission to access Patrolling Points that Indian forces had always accessed as part of India’s territory. ALSO READ: Congress, 'China guru' Rahul Gandhi hate Indian armed forces: BJP Ramesh cited earlier reports from 2020 that claimed about 1,000 square kilometres in eastern Ladakh, including 900 square kilometres in the Depsang area, had come under Chinese control. He demanded accountability from the government on this matter.

Criticism over ties with China amid Op Sindoor Intensifying his attack, Ramesh questioned India’s continuing diplomatic engagement with China despite reports of Beijing supporting Pakistan during Operation Sindoor. “Is it not true that the Modi government is attempting to “normalise relations” with a country that played a significant role in Pakistan’s military actions during Operation Sindoor — providing Pakistan with weapon systems like J-10C fighter jets and PL-15 air-to-air missiles, and, as stated by Deputy Army Chief Lieutenant General Rahul R Singh on July 4, 2025, also providing “live inputs” for Indian military operations?" he said in his post.

SC criticises Rahul Gandhi for China comment ALSO READ: SC questions Rahul Gandhi's 2,000 sq km China claim in defamation case The Supreme Court on Monday criticised Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi over his public statement claiming that China had occupied more than 2,000 square kilometres of Indian territory. The Bench questioned the basis of this figure and advised Gandhi to exercise caution while commenting on sensitive national security matters. While hearing a defamation case against the Congress MP, the court also granted interim relief by staying proceedings related to his remarks on the Indian Army during the 2020 Galwan clash.