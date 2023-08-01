'INDIA' feels the pinch as PM Narendra Modi, Sharad Pawar share stage

Ignoring pleas from his party’s allies, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Sharad Pawar on Tuesday shared the dais with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Pune, increasing the unease in the 26-party Opposition alliance, INDIA, that its unity efforts could get another jolt.

The PM was conferred with the 41st Lokmanya Tilak National Award at the event.

Speaking before Modi, Pawar said the first surgical strike in India was during Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s period. The NCP leader said: “Shivaji Maharaj never snatched anyone’s land.” If the remarks were interpreted as Pawar’s dig at Modi over the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) allegedly orchestrating splits in the Shiv Sena and NCP, the highlight was the bonhomie on display between Modi and him.

Before the ceremony commenced, the two leaders were seen bantering and laughing together on the dais, with Pawar patting Modi’s back. Others, including the NCP chief’s estranged nephew and Deputy CM Ajit Pawar, looked on.

Sharad Pawar’s presence at the event has increased the uncertainty in INDIA, with a leader stating that the 82-year-old leader is concerned about securing his daughter, Lok Sabha MP Supriya Sule’s political future. Sharad Pawar had announced his retirement in May before withdrawing it upon entreaties from party leaders and workers.

An editorial in Saamna, the mouthpiece of Shiv Sena (UBT), said Pawar could have turned his back on the event to allay doubts. Despite the PM accusing the NCP of corruption and then engineering a split in the party, Sharad Pawar will welcome Modi, and this has not gone down well with some people.

“This was a good opportunity for Pawar to turn his back on the programme and clear the doubts about him among people,” the Marathi daily said, adding that such a course of action would have people appreciate his leadership and courage as Sharad Pawar is the “leading general” of the Opposition alliance.

In his address, Modi, the 41st recipient of the award, said the hallmark of the past nine years of his government is India’s journey from a country with a “trust deficit” to one of “trust surplus”, which can be seen in policies and people’s hard work. “Today, trust surplus is seen both in policies and hard work of the people in the country,” the PM said. “The world sees its future in India, Modi said.

Later in the day, inaugurating and laying foundation stones of ~15,000 crore worth of development projects in Pune, the PM criticised the electoral promises and policies of the Congress governments in Karnataka and Rajasthan.

“The Karnataka government has admitted it has no funds for development projects in Bengaluru. Similar is the case in Rajasthan where the state is under a huge debt and development projects are stalled,” Modi said. He blamed the Congress’ poll promises for the situation in Karnataka.

“Bengaluru is a global investors’ centre and IT hub, but the ill-effects of the state government’s announcement are seen there in such a short time. If any party empties the state coffers for its selfish interests, then people bear the brunt,” Modi said. “We are seeing the same situation in Rajasthan. Development works are at a standstill there,” he said.