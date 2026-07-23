PM's fast-track court announcement ignores protesters' key demand: Kejriwal

AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi's announcement on setting up fast-track courts for paper leak cases did not address the protesting students' primary demand for the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

In a video message on X, Kejriwal said this is not what the students had demanded.

Referring to Modi's remarks made earlier in the day, the former Delhi chief minister said, "This morning, the prime minister announced that fast-track courts will be established for paper leak cases. What happened to Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation?" The country already has fast-track courts for several matters, he said, and questioned their effectiveness.