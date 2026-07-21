Pawar, Kejriwal, other Oppn leaders visit Jantar Mantar after CJP crackdown

Several opposition leaders including NCP (SP) president Sharad Pawar and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal visited the Cockroach Janta Party's protest site at Jantar Mantar here on Tuesday, a day after the police crackdown on its 'Sansad Chalo' march, and extended support to the agitation over alleged irregularities in competitive examinations.

Pawar, accompanied by party MP Supriya Sule, met injured protesters and members of the movement and condemned the police action during Monday's attempted march to Parliament.

Among other political leaders who visited the protest site were Shiv Sena (UBT) MPs Sanjay Raut and Arvind Sawant, Rajya Sabha MP Mahua Maji, AAP leader Gopal Rai, Kerala Congress (M) leader Jose K Mani, and a delegation of parliamentarians from Left parties.

According to a statement issued by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), Pawar said the voices of students demanding a fair and transparent examination system could not be silenced through force and assured that the NCP (SP) would continue to support the movement both inside and outside Parliament. "The Nationalist Congress Party stands firmly with the students. We will raise these issues in Parliament and continue supporting this movement until justice is delivered and accountability is fixed," he said. Earlier in the day, Kejriwal visited Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital and met students injured in Monday's police action. He said one of the injured protesters, a young woman, continued to remain in the intensive care unit.

"I pray that the girl recovers soon and is able to return home. I am trying to get in touch with her parents," Kejriwal said. The former Delhi chief minister later visited Jantar Mantar and interacted with protesters who had returned to the site despite the injuries they suffered during the police action. Raut and Sawant also met the protesters and expressed support for the agitation. According to the CJP, Raut said, "The fire lit at Jantar Mantar will not be extinguished. We will join the hunger strike if needed." Separately, a delegation of Left MPs comprising CPI(M) Rajya Sabha members John Brittas, A A Rahim and V Sivadasan, CPI Rajya Sabha MP P Sandosh Kumar, CPI(M) Lok Sabha MPs Amra Ram and S Venkatesan, along with Kerala Congress (M) leader Mani, visited the protest site and demanded that Union Home Minister Amit Shah make a statement in Parliament on the police action against protesters.