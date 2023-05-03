Home / Politics / PM's remark 'Congress divides society' sounds 'unreal': Kapil Sibal

PM's remark 'Congress divides society' sounds 'unreal': Kapil Sibal

Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal said Prime Minister Modi's remark that the Congress follows divisive politics sounds unreal, as he cited the censor board's clearance to 'The Kerala Story'

New Delhi
PM's remark 'Congress divides society' sounds 'unreal': Kapil Sibal

2 min read Last Updated : May 03 2023 | 2:36 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal on Wednesday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi's remark that the Congress follows divisive politics sounds "unreal", as he cited the censor board's clearance to 'The Kerala Story' despite the film allegedly "demonising an entire community."

Addressing a public meeting in Karnataka on Tuesday, Modi had said the people of Karnataka have to beware of both Congress and the JD(S).

They are two separate parties only for show, but they are one by their heart and deeds. Both are dynastic, both promote corruption, and both do politics to divide the society, he had said.

Reacting to the remarks, Sibal said in a tweet, "The Kerala Story Cleared by the Censor Board, spreads venom and demonises an entire community and the PM in Karnataka says Congress follows 'politics of dividing society'. Sounds unreal!"

'The Kerala Story', starring Adah Sharma, is set to be released in cinemas on May 5. Written and directed by Sudipto Sen, the film claims to be "unearthing" the events behind "approximately 32,000 women" allegedly going missing from Kerala.

According to the CPI(M) and the Congress in Kerala, the film falsely claims that the women converted, got radicalised, and were deployed in terror missions in India and the world.

Sibal, who was a Union minister during UPA 1 and 2, quit the Congress May last year and was elected to the Rajya Sabha as an Independent member with the Samajwadi Party's support.

He recently floated a non-electoral platform 'Insaaf' aimed at fighting injustice.

Also Read

The Kerala Story gets 'A' certificate from censor board, 10 scenes deleted

Why has the upcoming movie 'The Kerala Story' courted controversy?

Parties like JD(U), Shiv Sena were your allies, now they are corrupt: Sibal

Kapil Sibal tears into Centre, claims misuse of anti-defection law

Kapil Sibal raises question of pliant investigation amid wrestlers' protest

Why couldn't 'omnipresent' Modi see loot by BJP govt in Karnataka: Priyanka

Cong manifesto for Karnataka polls triggers war of words in Madhya Pradesh

Bengal CM Mamata likely to address TMC mass outreach programme tomorrow

Bihar Cong leader lodges case against Shah over his 'riots' comment

YS Sharmila sends truck full of damaged crops to KCR, demands compensation

Topics :Narendra ModiCongressKapil SibalKerala

First Published: May 03 2023 | 3:57 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story