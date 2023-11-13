PM to flag off 'Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra' from Birsa Munda's birthplace

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off the 'Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra' on November 15 from tribal icon Birsa Munda's birthplace in Jharkhand's Ulihatu.

Meanwhile, PM Modi will also celebrate the birth anniversary of Birsa Munda, which is also known as 'Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas' in Ulihatu and address a huge public meeting.

Union Tribal Affairs Minister Arjun Munda said, "It is a matter of pride for the tribal society. PM Modi is going to inaugurate the "Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra" on November 15. The whole country will celebrate the birth anniversary of Birsa Munda as Janjatiya Gaurav Divas. He was not only a freedom fighter but also a social reformer. Prime Minister Modi will inaugurate the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra from the land of Birsa Munda."

"The Prime Minister believes that this journey cannot be completed unless we can develop the tribal society and area. The Yatra will reach all the panchayats and regions of the country," he added.

Birsa Munda was a freedom fighter and social reformer who spread awareness among the tribal society living in remote areas.

Janjatiya Gaurav Divas is a day to honour the contributions of India's tribal communities. It's celebrated on November 15th, which is the birth anniversary of Birsa Munda, a tribal hero from Chotanagpur.

The day is also meant to inspire generations to preserve cultural and national pride.

Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra will begin in tribal areas on November 15 and continue for two months.

The Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra is aimed at reaching out to every nook and corner of the country to showcase the benefits of the central government's schemes through personal stories, nukad nataks, and quiz. Yatra is also aimed at reaching out to those who have not benefited from centrally run schemes for some reason, like sanitation facilities, electricity connections, LPG cylinders, healthcare, clean drinking water, and others.