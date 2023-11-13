Home / Politics / Swami Prasad Maurya questions birth of Goddess Lakshmi, invites controversy

Samajwadi Party Leader Swami Prasad Maurya has questioned the birth of Hindu goddess Lakshmi and said "How can Lakshmi be born with four hands?

Swami Prasad Maurya

2 min read Last Updated : Nov 13 2023 | 2:09 PM IST
In a post on X, Swami Prasad Maurya said that every child born anywhere in the world has two hands, two legs, two ears, and two eyes and if a child with eight hands, and ten hands has not been born till now, how can goddess Lakshmi be born with four hands.

"While worshipping and honouring wife on the occasion of Deepotsav, I say that every child born in every religion, caste, race, colour and country of the whole world has two hands, two legs, two ears, two eyes and a nose with two holes. There is only a head, stomach and back. If a child with four hands, eight hands, ten hands, twenty hands and a thousand hands has not been born till date, then how can Lakshmi be born with four hands?" Swami Prasad said on X.

"If you want to worship Goddess Lakshmi, then worship and respect your wife who is a goddess in a true sense because she fulfils the responsibility of nurturing, happiness, prosperity, food and care of your family with great devotion," he added.

Congress leader Acharya Pramod Krishnam criticised the SP leader for his remarks saying Swami Maurya must be banned from speaking

"Swami Prasad Maurya has got Verbal diarrhoea. He needs treatment. I will ask Yogi Adityanath to put a ban on Maurya speaking" Acharya Pramod said.

Earlier, Swami Prasad Maurya said that India and Pakistan were divided because the Hindu Mahasabha demanded two nations, not Jinnah.

"Hindu Mahasabha spoke of Hindu Rashtra a long time ago which resulted in the formation of India and Pakistan. India and Pakistan were not divided because of Jinnah, they were divided because the Hindu Mahasabha demanded two nations," the Samajwadi Party leader added.

Notably, in August also SP leader Maurya faced backlash over his remarks on the Hindu religion.

"The roots of Brahminism are very deep and the reason for all the disparity is also Brahminism itself. There is no religion called Hindu, Hinduism is just a hoax," Swami Prasad Maurya had said in a post on X.

First Published: Nov 13 2023 | 2:09 PM IST

