Policy paralysis' before 2014 eradicated under PM Modi's leadership: Naqvi

Senior BJP leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Saturday said the "disease of policy paralysis" that existed before 2014 has been eradicated by determination to "reform, perform and transform" under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.

The former Union minister also said Modi has shown that a leader becomes great not by his power but by his commitment and conviction to empower people.

After inaugurating the Skill Centre of Excellence, established by Rotary Delhiites Foundation, in Wazirpur here, Naqvi said change comes not by chance, but by determination and dedication.

India's tag of a "poor country" has been replaced by that of the "fastest growing economy of the world", he said.

"The disease of policy paralysis that existed before 2014 has been eradicated by determination to reform, perform and transform under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi," Naqvi said.

From being part of the "fragile five" economies before 2014, India has now transformed into the world's fifth-largest economy under the leadership of Modi, he said.

India has become one of the most favoured investment destinations and the country has today emerged as a prominent manufacturing centre, he said.

Naqvi said India achieved a record export target of USD 770 billion in 2022 and the country, which was at the 142nd place in the Ease of Doing Business in 2014, has now jumped to the 63rd position.

India has become a more than three and a half trillion dollar economy and has also become the world's second largest mobile phone manufacturer, he said.

The country witnessed a record Goods and Services Tax collection of Rs 1.87 lakh crore in April, 2023, the BJP leader pointed out.

Naqvi said that during the last nine years, the Modi government has not only linked the deprived sections with the mainstream economy, but has also ensured inclusive empowerment of all sections.

The stability of India's economy even after global tensions and problems, has increased the country's credibility across the world, he stressed. The entire world is looking at India with trust and hope, Naqvi said.

Noting that India has the world's largest youth population, Naqvi said skill development of the youth is the need of the hour.

The skill centre established by Rotary Delhiites Foundation will play an important role in employment oriented skill development of the youth, he said.

Rajya Sabha MP Narain Dass Gupta, Wazirpur MLA Rajesh Gupta, Rotary District DG Ashok Kantoor, Rotary Delhiites Foundation president Reema Garg, among others, were present on the occasion.