Congress tried to 'hijack' framing of Constitution, says Rajnath Singh

Congress tried to 'hijack' framing of Constitution, says Rajnath Singh

He pointed out that the Constitution had talked about religious freedom and it had been specified that the state will not have a religion and will be secular

Rajnath Singh, Rajnath
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 13 2024 | 1:05 PM IST
Senior BJP Leader Rajnath Singh on Friday said the contribution of several leaders in the making of the Constitution was deliberately ignored and hit out at the Congress, asserting that a particular party always tried to "hijack and appropriate" the framing of the Constitution.

The defence minister initiated the debate in the Lok Sabha as the House took up a two-day 'Discussion on the glorious journey of 75 years of the Constitution of India'.

He pointed out that the Constitution had talked about religious freedom and it had been specified that the state will not have a religion and will be secular.

"This was stated by those who were dubbed communal by the people of the Congress," he said.

Singh said the Constitution was an expression of the general will of the people.

"Our Constitution touches upon social, economic, political, cultural life and shows the way for nation building. It is a roadmap to giving India its place in the world stage... It is the outcome of a series of historical events," he said.

"We must also remember those who were not part of the the Constituent Assembly but their ideas are part of it and they played an important role. We must remember Pandit Madan Mohan Malviya, Lala Lajpat Rai, Bhagat Singh, Veer Savarkar and several other such icons whose ideas strengthened the Constitution," Singh said.

First Published: Dec 13 2024 | 1:04 PM IST

