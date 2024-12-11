Business Standard
Home / India News / Dhankhar acts like a school headmaster: Kharge on no-confidence motion

Dhankhar acts like a school headmaster: Kharge on no-confidence motion

Kharge said that Dhankhar, as Rajya Sabha Chairman, acts like a 'school headmaster' and gives sermons to experienced opposition leaders while stopping them from speaking

Mallikarjun Kharge, Kharge, Mallikarjun

. (Photo: PTI)

Md Zakariya Khan
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 11 2024 | 5:48 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday accused Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar of acting like a "school headmaster" in Rajya Sabha and giving sermons to experienced opposition leaders while stopping them from speaking.
 
Addressing the press, the Leader of the Opposition in Rajya Sabha said that Dhankhar, as the Chair of the Upper House, works as a "government spokesperson".
 
“The politics has taken precedence over rules in Rajya Sabha, The chairman has indulged in partisan behaviour. His conduct has been contrary to the post's dignity and he targets opposition leaders and often praises the government of the day,” Kharge was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.
 
 
Kharge's remarks came a day after the Opposition moved a no-confidence motion to remove the Vice President under the Article 67 (b) of the Constitution, accusing him of "partisan conduct."

First such resolution since 1952

Kharge further said that since 1952, no such resolution has been brought against any Vice President of India, adding that Rajya Sabha chairpersons never indulged in politics.
 
The Congress chief said that the Opposition has nothing against Dhankhar but "he left us with no option but to go ahead with the notice for his removal."

More From This Section

Jitendra Singh

India's atomic power capacity to be tripled by 2032: Jitendra Singh

gavel law cases

LIVE news updates: No proposal to criminalise marital rape, says govt

Meta, Instagram, Whatsapp

Secure messaging apps big challenge to counter online radicalisation: Govt

gig workers

Labour ministry plans scheme to extend benefits to gig and platform workers

Jagdeep Dhankar, jagdeep, Vice President, VP

Parliament LIVE updates: RS chairman's conduct has been contrary to post's dignity, says Kharge

 
"We are fed up with his behaviour and partiality. That is why we have given the notice for his removal," he said.  ALSO READ: Explained: What pushed INDIA bloc's no-confidence against Jagdeep Dhankhar?

No-confidence motion in next Parliament session

The motion is expected to be taken up in the next Rajya Sabha session. Under Article 67(b), a motion to remove the Vice President from office requires a 14-day notice of intent from Rajya Sabha members supporting the resolution. The current winter session is set to conclude on December 20.
 
"As Chairperson, the manner in which Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar conducts parliamentary affairs of the Rajya Sabha is extremely partisan. It is a matter of record that Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar has repeatedly interrupted members of the opposition while they are speaking, unfairly used privilege motions to silence leaders of the opposition, and openly delegitimised dissent with respect to the actions of the Government in the utmost disparaging manner," reads the motion.

Also Read

Mallikarjun Kharge, Kharge, Mallikarjun

Moved notice for RS chairman's removal over biased behaviour: Opposition

Maritime fund may set sail with foreign kitty, PSU push, boat, ship, cargo

Maritime sector key to India's vision of 3rd largest economy: VP Dhankhar

Jagdeep Dhankhar, Jagdeep, Dhankhar, VP

Explained: What pushed INDIA bloc's no-confidence against Jagdeep Dhankhar?

Jagdeep Dhankhar, Jagdeep, Dhankhar, VP

Ruling NDA MPs term notice against VP Dhankhar politically motivated

JP Nadda, Nadda

Motion against chair an attempt to deviate attention, says Nadda

Topics : Vice President mallikarjun kharge Indian National Congress BS Web Reports no confidence motion Rajya Sabha

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 11 2024 | 5:42 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEParliament Winter Session LIVESai Life Sciences IPOMobikwik IPO OpenLatest News LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon