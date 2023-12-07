Home / Politics / Poll harvest in 5 states, central schemes discussed at BJP meeting: Reports

Poll harvest in 5 states, central schemes discussed at BJP meeting: Reports

While the BJP came up short to the Congress, which emerged as the largest single party, and the incumbent BRS; it doubled its vote share in Telangana from the 2018 Assembly polls, winning 8 seats

Photo: Twitter
ANI

3 min read Last Updated : Dec 07 2023 | 07:13 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

The national general secretaries of the BJP on Wednesday came together for a meeting at the party's Delhi headquarters, with the discussions centred on the saffron sweep of the heartland states of Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan and an encouraging harvest in Telangana in the assembly elections last month.

While the BJP came up short to the Congress, which emerged as the largest single party, and the incumbent BRS; it doubled its vote share in Telangana from the 2018 Assembly polls, winning 8 seats.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

According to party sources, the BJP top brass was 'marginally satisfied' with the increase in the overall vote share in the southern state, which saw the Congress put an end to the BRS's 10-year reign.

The BJP, with its stunning mandates in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan, stumped not just their rivals but also some pollsters who had predicted tight races in these states.

However, according to a top party source who was privy to the minutes of the meeting, the BJP high command, while expressing satisfaction with the party's resounding mandates in the heartland states, noted that they were expecting a higher vote share in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan than what was achieved.

Further, according to party sources, the three-hour-long meeting, chaired by BJP national president JP Nadda, featured national general secretaries BL Santosh, Radha Mohan Agarwal, Tarun Chugh, Vinod Tawde, and Sunil Bansal, among others.

"The primary agenda of the meeting was to analyse and assess the party performances in the five states that went to polls, take stock of the ongoing construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya and the welfarist projects of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) at the Centre," a source told ANI.

With regard to the Ayodhya temple, the discussions mainly centred on the consecration ceremony, which is scheduled to be held on January 22, next year, sources informed.

"During the discussions, the leaders agreed that the Ram Mandir movement is not just of the BJP or the Vishwa Hindu Parishad but one that pertains to nation-building," the source added.

Also, at the meeting, various other central schemes and initiatives such as the 'Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra', 'Vishwakarma Yojana Abhiyan', and 'Mera Yuva Bharat Abhiyan' were discussed, the sources informed.

"The meeting also arrived at a consensus that the birth anniversary of BJP stalwart and former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, on December 25, will be celebrated across the country henceforth," the source added.

Also Read

Key BJP candidates to watch out for in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly polls

Elections 2023: A look at what happened in 5-poll bound states in 2018

Exit poll 2023: Here's how politicians reacted to poll predictions

Elections 2023: What is BJP's women outreach plan in poll-bound states?

Assembly election exit polls: Understanding history, relevance, and more

Oppn parties attack Amit Shah for remarks against Nehru; BJP hits back

Assets of Chhattisgarh, Telangana MLAs surge; crorepati count rises

Winter session: Pakistan-occupied Kashmir is our own, says Amit Shah

BJP launches 'Mission-29' to win all Lok Sabha seats in Madhya Pradesh

10 BJP MPs elected to assemblies quit Parl amid suspense over new roles

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Jagat Prakash NaddaBJPAssembly elections

First Published: Dec 07 2023 | 07:13 AM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

Chhattisgarh polls: Congress will win over 75 seats, says CM Bhupesh Baghel

Assembly elections result 2023: Time, when and where to watch, and more

Technology News

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variant

Generative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

India News

Weather Update today 24 Nov: IMD predicts heavy rain in many states

Uttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescue team to start drilling at 11 am today

Economy News

India could miss planned divestment targets by more than half this year

SBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms

Next Story