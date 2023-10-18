Poor illiterate fellow: Sarma slams Rahul over dynasty politics' remark

Reacting to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's remarks on 'dynasty politics,' Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday attacked Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, calling him a 'poor illiterate fellow.'

"When it comes to dynastic politics, he (Rahul Gandhi) must know the meaning of this. Amit Shah's son is not in politics, but his entire family is in Congress. Today he is slamming everything, but he doesn't know that he is the core of everything," Sarma said while speaking to reporters in Assam's Guwahati.

"So if in a family, everyone is in politics and controlling a party, where he will see a parallel to that. Poor illiterate fellow what he could say more. He thought that BCCI was a BJP wing..." he said.

Earlier on Tuesday, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party over dynasty politics and said "What is exactly the son of Amit Shah doing?"

Addressing a Press conference, on being asked a question about the BJP targeting Congress on dynasty politics, Rahul alleged that many of their (BJP) children are dynasties.

"What is exactly the son of Amit Shah doing? What does Rajnath Singh's son do? Last I heard, Amit Shah's son is running Indian cricket. Please be objective. Look at the BJP, many of their children like Anurag Thakur, are dynasties," Rahul Gandhi said.

Senior Congress leader also alleged that the ruling Mizo National Front(MNF) and Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) "are the instruments for the RSS and BJP to enter" the northeastern state.

"Both the parties ZPM (Zoram People's Movement) and MNF (Mizo National Front) are instruments for BJP and RSS to enter the state (Mizoram). Congress party can never be an instrument to enter (state) because we are ideologically completely against the BJP," he said.

Rahul Gandhi is on a two-day visit to poll-bound Mizoram.

Polls will be held in Mizoram on November 7, Chhattisgarh on November 7 and November 17, Madhya Pradesh on November 17, Rajasthan on November 25 and Telangana on November 30. The counting of votes will take place on December 3 in all the states. Of the five states, polling in Chhattisgarh will be held in two phases.

The Model Code of Conduct has come into force with the announcement of poll dates.

The elections to five states are crucial as they are being held months before the Lok Sabha elections in April-May next year.

In the 2018 elections, Mizo National Front bagged 26 seats with a vote share of 37.8 per cent. Congress secured five seats and BJP won one seat.