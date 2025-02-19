Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Prasad, OP Dhankar appointed as BJP's observers for Delhi CM selection

The leader after being chosen by the party MLAs will meet Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena at the Raj Niwas to stake claim to form the news government

Ravi Shankar, Ravi
New Delhi: BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 19 2025 | 2:47 PM IST
The BJP on Wednesday named former Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad and its national secretary Om Prakash Dhankar as the party's central observers for the election of its Delhi legislature party leader, who will be the next chief minister of the national capital.

The legislature party is meeting later in the evening to elect its leader amid suspense over the choice of the BJP top brass.

The party said in a statement that its Parliamentary Board appointed Prasad and Dhankar as the central observers. Several members of the Board met at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's residence earlier in the day to deliberate on the issue.

With the BJP coming to power in Delhi after nearly 27 years, the party's rank of MLAs is full of first-timers amid some experienced faces, throwing up a wide rang of probables for the top seat.

The leader after being chosen by the party MLAs will meet Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena at the Raj Niwas to stake claim to form the news government  Meanwhile, preparations are in full swing for a grand swearing-in ceremony of the new government at Ramleela Ground on Thursday afternoon.

Around 50,000 people, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, his cabinet colleagues and the chief minister of NDA ruled states among other guests, will attend the ceremony.

The BJP won 48 seats in the election to the 70-member assembly.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :Delhi Assembly ElectionsBJP MLAsDelhi AssemblyRavi Shankar Prasad

First Published: Feb 19 2025 | 2:47 PM IST

