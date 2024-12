Privilege notice against BJP's Patra submitted for 'traitor' barb at Rahul

Congress MP Hibi Eden has submitted a notice to move a privilege motion against BJP MP Sambit Patra for his remarks calling Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi "traitor of the highest order", asserting that the usage of "completely defamatory and unparliamentary words" has clearly violated constitutional norms.

In his letter to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Eden said, "I wish to raise a motion of privilege and bring to your attention the completely unparliamentary conduct of Sambit Patra, MP Lok Sabha, against the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi." In a press conference held on December 5, Patra has referred to the Leader of Opposition as "traitor of the highest order" while making unfounded allegations against the LoP, he said.

"The usage of such words against the LOP, while being defamatory and unacceptable in public life, is also a complete breach of parliamentary privilege of the LoP," Eden argued.

"I wish to highlight that the position of the Leader of Opposition is a constitutional position and therefore requisite parliamentary dignity needs to be given to such a post. Patra, by the usage of completely defamatory and unparliamentary words, has clearly violated constitutional norms and should be held in contempt of the same," the Congress MP from Ernakulam said.

"I further wish to add that it is highly unfortunate and disgraceful that a leader whose family has given so many sacrifices for the country is being subjected to such harsh and socially appalling language by a member of the ruling party," Eden said in his letter to Birla.

The Congress leader requested Birla to take appropriate and immediate action on this privilege motion, Eden said.

More From This Section

Congress MP Manickam Tagore had on Thursday written to Birla, expressing deep concern over Patra allegedly using "slanderous language" against Gandhi at a media interaction, and sought stringent action against the ruling party leader.

In his letter to Birla, Tagore had alleged that Patra's conduct was a "clear violation" of the decorum and ethics expected of a member of Parliament.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MPs K Laxman and Patra cited a report published by French media outlet "Mediapart" to target Gandhi, after the ruling party raised the issue in the Lok Sabha.

Patra claimed that billionaire investor George Soros and some US-based agencies, investigative media platform "Organised Crime and Corruption Reporting Project (OCCRP)" and Gandhi occupy three sides of a "dangerous" triangle trying to destabilise India and stoke public disaffection for a regime change in the country.

"I have no hesitation in saying that he (Gandhi) is a traitor of the highest order," Patra had said.