Union Minister and BJP leader Giriraj Singh on Sunday (Nov 10) criticised Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge for his statement claiming that India faces threats from the RSS-BJP, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and Home Minister Amit Shah.

Singh argued that if India is under threat, it is due to the Congress, which he accused of seeking to incite a ‘civil war’ in the country. He also targeted Rahul Gandhi, suggesting that the Congress leader intends to create ‘unrest’ within the nation.

“If the country faces a threat, it is from the Congress party that wants to have a civil war in India. Rahul Gandhi wants to create unrest within the country. By creating unrest, they want to not only fuel civil war in India but also want to destroy India through civil war,” Singh said.

Addressing Kharge directly, Singh said, “Kharge Sahab, your intentions won’t be fulfilled because the youth has awoken and understood your policies.”

This exchange follows Kharge’s remarks at the ‘Samvidhan Bachao Sammelan’ in Maharashtra, where he asserted that the country faces a ‘threat’ from the BJP-RSS. During his speech on Sunday, Kharge said, “The BJP is coming up with new slogans these days. I just want to ask, is there any danger in the country? If the country is in danger, it is from BJP-RSS. Because these are the people who talk about division and killing from morning to evening. We have always tried to keep the country united. Indira Gandhi ji was martyred for keeping the country united.”

In response, BJP leaders condemned Kharge’s comments, accusing the Congress of promoting ‘divides in society’ and ‘inciting caste-based divisions’.

Chhattisgarh Deputy Chief Minister and BJP leader Arun Sao said, “People of the country know very well who is a threat to the nation. Congress is creating divides in society, pitting castes against one another, pitting sections against each other; it is spreading misinformation in society. We are nationalists. We are building Ek Bharat, Shreshth Bharat.”

On Saturday, during a rally in Nanded, Maharashtra, PM Modi also criticised the opposition Congress, accusing it of divisive tactics and urging the public to stay vigilant. He said, “In ‘farziwada’, the Congress has broken its own record. The ‘Laal Kitab’ of the Constitution, which the Congress party was flaunting and distributing, contained ‘nothing’. It was an empty book. This is nothing but a testament to the Congress' disregard and hate for Baba Saheb Ambedkar. The entire country is in shock over this foolish and unfortunate political play of Congress.”

[With ANI inputs]