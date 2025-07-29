Govt left them on God's will: Priyanka corners Centre over Pahalgam attack

Congress leader and Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday launched a strong attack on the central government during a Lok Sabha debate on Operation Sindoor. She criticised the "lack of security for tourists" in Jammu and Kashmir’s Baisaran meadow. To recall, the attack in Pahalgam on April 22 left 26 civilians dead.

Citing the account of Ashanya Dwivedi, the widow of one of the victims, Priyanka Gandhi highlighted the alleged absence of any security personnel at the site during the hour-long attack. "The whole time when the people were being killed mercilessly, she did not see one security personnel," Priyanka said.

Why no security there: Priyanka She quoted Ashanya as saying: "When citizens were being killed one by one for an hour, there wasn't a single security personnel. I saw my world ending in front of my eyes, there was not a single security guard. Why was there no security there?" Priyanka added: "I saw my world finishing before my eyes, not one security guard was there. I can see that the government left us like orphans there." The Congress leader questioned why there were no emergency arrangements in place. "Why was security not there? Why was there not a soldier? Did the government not know that there is daily footfall here? They know that the way to the place is through the forest, so if something else happened then people could not get out. There was not even one facility for treatment, first aid or even security. The people were left alone. They went on the trust of the government, and the government left them on God's will."

Amid Opposition members chanting “shame, shame”, Priyanka asked: "I want to ask who is responsible for this? Who is responsible for the security of the people? Is the Prime Minister not responsible? Is the Home Minister or Defence Minister not responsible? Is the NIA not responsible?" No one questioning J-K LG: Priyanka She pointed out that just two weeks before the incident, Union Home Minister Amit Shah had visited Kashmir and declared a victory over terrorism. "Just two weeks before the attack, our home minister went to Kashmir, to see the security arrangements in the region and he said that victory has been achieved over terrorism."

Priyanka also noted that Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha had admitted responsibility for the security lapse but faced no further questioning. "Three months later, the Jammu and Kashmir Governor said in an interview while walking, yes, there was irresponsibility in Baisaran valley, I take responsibility for that. The topic starts and finishes there, no one questions him." She recalled how the home minister had previously criticised the UPA government for 25 terror attacks and compared it to the current situation. "Few days after (Pahalgam attack), a terrorist organisation, TRF, claimed responsibility for the attack. Who are they? They started in 2017 and started their terrorism work in Kashmir in 2020. Between 2020, to April 22, 2025, they did 25 terror attacks. When the home minister counted the terror attacks during UPA's tenure, he counted around 25 too, in his speech. This organisation itself has done 25 attacks between 2020 to 2025."

Priyanka questions PM Modi’s Leadership Continuing her criticism, Priyanka said leadership should include responsibility, not just credit. Referring to the announcement of a ceasefire between India and Pakistan being made by US President Donald Trump, she questioned PM Modi’s role. "Leadership is not just about taking credit but responsibility also needs to be taken... First time in the history of our country, a war was stopped abruptly and the announcement of the decision was made by the US President. This is reflective of the irresponsibility of our Prime Minister." She repeated: "Leadership is not just about taking credit but responsibility also needs to be taken... First time, a war was stopped abruptly and the announcement of the decision was made by the US President. This shows irresponsibility of our prime minister...our diplomacy has been unsuccessful."