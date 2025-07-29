Home / Politics / Lok Sabha sees Question Hour proceed smoothly after 6 days of disruption

The House has been witnessing repeated disruptions over the Opposition's demand for a debate on electoral roll revision in Bihar and Operation Sindoor

Tuesday was the first time in six days that the House could take up the Question Hour without disruptions. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 29 2025 | 1:21 PM IST
Lok Sabha on Tuesday witnessed smooth functioning of the Question Hour for the first time since the beginning of the Monsoon session on July 21.

The House has been witnessing repeated disruptions over the Opposition's demand for a debate on electoral roll revision in Bihar and Operation Sindoor.    ALSO READ: Lok Sabha adjourned till 1 pm amid Opposition protests on Bihar's SIR    While the debate on Operation Sindoor commenced in the House on Monday, the Opposition disrupted the first half of the day demanding an assurance from the government that a discussion on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise in Bihar will be held after that.

Tuesday was the first time in six days that the House could take up the Question Hour without disruptions.    ALSO READ: Pakistan 'admitted defeat' in Op Sindoor, Rajnath Singh tells Lok Sabha 

 

Speaker Om Birla has been insisting that members should participate in the Question Hour as issues related to key ministries are taken up and the government is held accountable.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jul 29 2025 | 1:21 PM IST

