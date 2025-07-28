Home / Politics / Congress, Chidambaram speaking Pakistan's language: Shivraj Chouhan

Union minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday accused the Congress and its leader P Chidambaram of "speaking the same language" as used by Pakistan. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 28 2025 | 2:40 PM IST
Union minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday accused the Congress and its leader P Chidambaram of "speaking the same language" as used by Pakistan and claimed that the Opposition was "running away" from a discussion in Parliament on Operation Sindoor out of fear of being unmasked.

Speaking to reporters inside the Parliament complex, he said when the government is ready to discuss the issue then why is the Opposition running away from it.

The Lok Sabha was adjourned till 2 pm on Monday amid opposition protests on the revision of electoral rolls in Bihar, delaying the start of the discussion on Operation Sindoor.

A political row erupted on Monday over Chidambaram's reported remarks that the terrorists behind the Pahalgam could have been "homegrown".

"It was their demand only that a discussion should be held on Operation Sindoor. And, when the government is ready for discussion, why is it running away from it? The entire Opposition is not letting a discussion on terror and terrorism. Is there a fear of being unmasked?" Chouhan said.

Reacting to former home minister Chidambaram's reported remarks related to the Pahalgam terror attack in a video interview, Chouhan said, "Why is P Chidambaram saying this?"  "The language in which Pakistan is speaking, the same language is being used by Chidambaram and Congress... The mask has been removed from the Opposition's face," he said, wondering if the Congress leader was asking for proof about Pakistan's hand in the attack.

Chidambaram, in an interview with The Quint, said, "...for all we know they could be homegrown terrorists, why do we assume they came from Pakistan?".

He, however, later said that his remarks had been taken out of context.

"Trolls are of different kinds and use different tools to spread misinformation. The worst kind is a troll who suppresses the full recorded interview, takes two sentences, mutes some words, and paints the speaker in a black colour!" he wrote on X.

Earlier in the day, BJP leader and former Union minister Anurag Thakur accused the Congress of casting doubts on the achievements of the Indian Army during Operation Sindoor.

Speaking to PTI Videos inside the Parliament complex, he alleged, "When it comes to terrorist attacks, Pakistan is unable to defend itself, but Rahul-occupied Congress leaders are quick to take its side."  Thakur said this was not the first time that Congress leaders have demanded evidence from the Indian Army while attempting to "absolve Pakistan in advance".

"The country will not give dossiers anymore, it will give doses. We will not give proof, we will give coffins to terrorists," the Hamirpur MP said.

Thakur said those who once promoted an anti-India narrative could not face the Indian Army during the operation, in a reference to Pakistan.

"This mindset of placing doubt on our soldiers while shielding Pakistan shows the Congress' low thinking and anti-national attitude," he alleged.

BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj said Chidambaram's comments were "deeply shameful", especially given his stature as a former home minister.

Speaking to PTI Videos, she pointed out that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had declared the start of the Monsoon Session a celebration of Operation Sindoor's success.

"And yet, someone like P Chidambaram gives such a statement...he should be ashamed," she said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

P Chidambaram Monsoon session of Parliament Shivraj Singh Chouhan Congress

First Published: Jul 28 2025 | 2:40 PM IST

