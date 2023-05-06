Home / Politics / Priyanka Gandhi to sound Cong poll bugle in MP next month: Party leader

Priyanka Gandhi to sound Cong poll bugle in MP next month: Party leader

The Congress general secretary will hold a 2-km roadshow in the city and address a rally

Press Trust of India Jabalpur
Priyanka Gandhi to sound Cong poll bugle in MP next month: Party leader

2 min read Last Updated : May 06 2023 | 12:30 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will kick off the Congress' campaign for the year-end Madhya Pradesh Assembly polls from Jabalpur next month, a party functionary has said.

The last Assembly elections in MP were held on November 28, 2013.

Priyanka ji will launch the party's campaign and Sankalp 2023' on June 12 here, Jabalpur mayor and Congress' city chief Jagat Bahadur Singh told PTI on Saturday.

The Congress general secretary will hold a 2-km roadshow in the city and address a rally, Singh said.

We are expecting a crowd of 1.5 to 2 lakh. For this we are going to hold meetings of leaders in Mahakoshal area shortly, Singh said.

Her final programme will be out in three or four days, he said. "She is coming to Jabalpur on June 12 for sure. I have been informed about it and asked by the state leadership to make preparations for it," he said.

People in Mahakoshal area (Jabalpur division having eight districts) feel neglected by the BJP, said the Congress leader. "We did well (last time) in the area. This time around we are going to sweep elections in the region, he said.

The last MP polls threw up a hung Assembly, with the Congress emerging as the largest party with 114 seats in the 230-member House. The BJP won 109 seats.

The Congress formed a coalition government under Kamal Nath, but it fell in March 2020 after several MLAs loyal to Jyotiraditya Scindia walked out and joined the BJP, paving the way for Shivraj Singh Chouhan to return as chief minister.

Also Read

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra takes part in second day of Bharat Jodo Yatra in MP

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra joins Bharat Jodo Yatra for first time in MP

Rahul Gandhi a warrior, not afraid of govt's might: Priyanka Vadra

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to visit K'taka on Tuesday ahead of assembly polls

Priyanka Gandhi to join 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' as it enters MP on Wednesday

Take refinery to Gujarat, bring good projects from there to Maha: Uddhav

Kapil Sibal questions PM Modi's 'silence' over wrestlers' protest

With swelling wage bills, pension arrears, OPS may push HP to the wall

OPS becomes an election issue in K'taka after Cong promises to deliver it

What happened when in power? BJP questions Cong's sudden interest in OPS

Topics :Priyanka GandhiCongressMadhya Pradesh

First Published: May 06 2023 | 2:28 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story