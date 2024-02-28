Pro-Pak slogan allegations: K'taka CM says serious punishment if found true

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said on Wednesday serious action would be taken against those who allegedly raised 'Pakistan zindabad' slogan inside the 'Vidhana Soudha' if the investigation found the charge to be true.

When Congress workers were celebrating Syed Naseer Hussain's victory in the Rajya Sabha elections here on Tuesday night, it is alleged, some people shouted 'Pakistan zindabad' slogan.

The BJP lodged a police complaint on the issue, and staged protests in several parts of the State, including Belagavi, Chitradurga and Mandya, on Wednesday, condemning the Congress government.

Reacting to the allegation, Siddaramaiah said there is no question of sparing anyone.

"It is not only allegation by BJP, it is also allegation by media", he said referring to the charge that "Pakistan zindabad" slogan was heard after Hussain was declared winner at "Vidhana Soudha".

"If the FSL (Forensic Science Laboratory) report proves that the slogan raised in favour of Pakistan is true, serious action will be taken in this regard. There is no question of protecting those who raised slogans in favour of Pakistan," the Chief Minister told reporters.

"We have sent the voice report to the FSL. When the report comes, if it's true that somebody has made a slogan that 'Pakistan zindabad' such a person will be punished seriously", Siddaramaiah said. "If somebody has raised such a slogan, there is no question of sparing them. If it is true we will take strict action, serious action."

On the alleged incident taking place in Vidhana Soudha, the seat of state legislature and secretariat, he said: "What difference will it make to those who want to raise slogans?"

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi warned that a statewide agitation will be launched if the accused are not arrested.

"Instead of condemning the incident, Naseer Hussain is trying to mislead people, saying that somebody is spreading false information, which is more dangerous," Joshi told reporters in Hubballi in north Karnataka.

The Minister sought to know the "take" of the Congress President M Mallikarjun Kharge and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on this incident "because Hussain is the 'Shishya' of Kharge".

"I ask the state Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara to take a serious note of it, otherwise the BJP will launch a statewide agitation," Joshi said.