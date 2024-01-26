Home / Politics / Protecting Constitution true tribute to freedom fighter: Rahul on R-Day

Protecting Constitution true tribute to freedom fighter: Rahul on R-Day

"It is the responsibility of all of us to maintain the unity in diversity of the country," Ramesh said in a post in Hindi

Rahul Gandhi (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi

1 min read Last Updated : Jan 26 2024 | 11:22 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Friday said protecting the fundamental principles of the Constitution is the true tribute to our freedom fighters.

Wishing fellow citizens on Republic Day, he said the Constitution, which unites the dreams of the freedom fighters, is the soul of the Indian Republic.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

"Our great Constitution, which unites the dreams of the freedom movement, is the soul of the Indian Republic.

"Protection of the fundamental principles of the Constitution and loyalty to them is the true tribute to the immortal freedom fighters," he said in a post in Hindi on X.

"Best wishes to all the countrymen on Republic Day. Jai Hind," Gandhi said.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh too called on his fellow countrymen to protect the fundamental principles of the Constitution.

"It is our duty to raise our voice against injustice and oppression.

"It is the responsibility of all of us to maintain the unity in diversity of the country," Ramesh said in a post in Hindi.

"Today on Republic Day, we reiterate our resolve to protect Baba Saheb's Constitution and democracy.

"We will continue to raise our voice until we get our right to justice," the Congress leader said.

Also Read

Why Republic Day parade is celebrated on the Kartavya path every year?

Amazon Great Republic Day sale: Offers on Apple, Samsung, other smartphones

Does the BJP really need a new Constitution?

Republic Day 2024 parade: 5 special things to watch out for this year

Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2023: Best deals on smartphones revealed

Tenure of UCC draft committee extended by another 15 days: Uttarakhand CM

Justice, equality, secularism India's foundational pillars: Kharge on R-Day

Odisha has created new history in all areas of development, says CM Patnaik

Political turmoil in Bihar, Chirag Paswan postpones his R-Day programmes

Jharkhand CM responds to ED's fresh summons, to reply in due course: Report

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Rahul GandhiRepublic DayConstitutionFreedom fightersCongress

First Published: Jan 26 2024 | 11:22 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story