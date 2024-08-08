Protest over Phogat disqualification in RS, anguished Dhankhar leaves House

An anguished Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar left the House for some time during the morning session on Thursday, following an uproar and walkout by Opposition party members, who were not allowed to raise the issue related to the disqualification of Vinesh Phogat from the Olympics.

Soon after the listed papers were tabled in the House, Leader of Opposition and Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge stood up to raise the Phogat disqualification issue and wanted to know "who is behind" it.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

However, Dhankhar did not allow Kharge to raise the issue.

In the meantime, Derek O'Brien of TMC, stood up to raise some issues but was not allowed by the Chair.