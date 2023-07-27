Home / Politics / Punjab BJP delegation meets governor on flood issue, demands compensation

Punjab BJP delegation meets governor on flood issue, demands compensation

The delegation was led by party's state unit chief Sunil Jakhar

Press Trust of India Chandigarh
Floods do cause losses, but more loss was suffered due to the "negligence" of the AAP government, he said, adding the government failed to handle the flood situation

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 27 2023 | 1:32 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

A delegation of the Punjab BJP on Thursday met Governor Banwarilal Purohit here on the flood issue, highlighting that the AAP government allegedly "failed" to take measures on time despite warnings of heavy rainfall to prevent losses suffered by farmers.

The delegation was led by party's state unit chief Sunil Jakhar.

"We have requested the governor that answers should be sought from this government so that people of Punjab come to know how because of negligence on part of the AAP dispensation, the heavy losses caused due to floods could have been prevented," Jakhar told reporters outside the Rah Bhavan after meeting the governor.

Floods do cause losses, but more loss was suffered due to the "negligence" of the AAP government, he said, adding the government failed to handle the flood situation.

Jakhar also alleged that the government failed to take necessary measures, including cleaning of drains and strengthening of embankments, that led to the flooding.

In many areas, the danger looming large is the outbreak of diseases, the BJP leader said, adding the Bhagwant Mann government should wake up from its slumber and take necessary measures.

He said Rs 218 crore fund had been released by the Centre for relief measures.

Jakhar said fields in many areas in the state are still waterlogged where sowing of crops is not possible.

He said the AAP government should give interim relief to the farmers whose fields are still submerged and also compensate those who have suffered crop loss due to recent floods caused by heavy rains.

The government should not escape from its responsibility, Jakhar said.

Also Read

Denied boarding due to overbooked flight? How to get Rs 20,000 as refund

NCLAT to hear Yamuna e-way authority's plea on compensation for farmers

5 dead, over 1,500 evacuated as seasonal floods hit eastern China

15 killed by floods in China as seasonal torrents hit mountain areas

Farmers block railway tracks over inadequate land acquisition compensation

Lok Sabha adjourns till 2 pm amid opposition protests on Manipur issue

Manipur issue to be solved; BJP making inroads in Tripura tribal belt: Saha

Meet S Phangnon Konyak, Nagaland's 1st woman MP to preside over Rajya Sabha

Rajasthan CM Gehlot claims PMO cancelled his speech at Modi's programme

Opposition creating ruckus, govt ready for discussion on Manipur: BJP MP

Topics :PunjabBJPfarmersFloods

First Published: Jul 27 2023 | 1:32 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Godrej Properties wins Gurugram luxury projects, sees $380 mn in revenue

HCLTech to acquire German engineering firm ASAP Group for $279 million

Politics

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Technology

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

World News

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story