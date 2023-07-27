Opposition creating ruckus, govt ready for discussion on Manipur: BJP MP

Bharatiya Janata Party MP Jagannath Sarkar on Thursday reiterated that the government was ready for a discussion on the situation in Manipur in the Parliament and said the anti-BJP coalition is creating ruckus inside the House.

His remarks came after the opposition alliance INDIA moved a no-confidence motion to the House by Congress Party MP Gaurav Gogoi against the Government a day earlier. The motion was accepted by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on the same day, adding that he will speak to leaders of all parties and announce when the discussion on the motion will be taken up.

"They (Opposition) are demanding discussion and we are ready. Home Minister has said that the discussion can run as long as they (Opposition) want. Why do they want Prime Minister Modi to speak first? PM has already spoken outside the Parliament. He will speak inside when it is necessary. He can speak after the discussion," said, Jagannath Sarkar.

"But they are creating a ruckus...They do not have the numbers in the Lok Sabha.." the BJP MP added.

Meanwhile, Floor leaders of opposition parties will meet the Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge, on Thursday in Parliament to discuss important issues.

All MPs of INDIA alliance will wear 'black' coloured clothes in Parliament as a mark of protest against the Manipur issue.

The Congress, as part of the newly formed- INDIA- opposition alliance, along with Telangana's Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), filed two separate no-confidence motions against the government.

BSP, which is also not part of the INDIA alliance, could abstain from voting.

The decision to bring a no-confidence motion was taken at a meeting of opposition INDIA alliance parties held on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the Congress party issued a three-line whip for its MPs, urging them to be present in the Rajya Sabha today.

On Wednesday, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) issued a whip for its Rajya Sabha members, asking them to be present in Parliament on July 27-28.

Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal said the government is "ready" for every situation."Let the No Confidence Motion come, Government is ready for every situation. We do want a discussion on Manipur...Before the commencement of the session, they wanted a discussion. When we agreed, they brought up the issue of Rules. When we reached an agreement on Rules, they brought in the new issue that the PM come and initiate discussion. I think these are all excuses..." Meghwal said on Wednesday.

Since the Monsoon Session began on July 20, the Opposition members have been firm in their demand for a discussion and a statement from PM Modi on Manipur. The Opposition raised a chorus that all scheduled or listed businesses in both Houses be set aside for a discussion on the Manipur situation.