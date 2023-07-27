Home / Politics / Rajasthan CM Gehlot claims PMO cancelled his speech at Modi's programme

Rajasthan CM Gehlot claims PMO cancelled his speech at Modi's programme

Further, Gehlot listed various demands that I would have put forward through my speech at the programme and hoped that the prime minister would fulfil them during his seventh visit (to the state)

Press Trust of India Jaipur
Gehlot said he was welcoming Modi to Rajasthan through his tweet as he would not be able to do so through his speech

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 27 2023 | 11:22 AM IST
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday alleged the PMO has cancelled his speech at an event in Sikar where Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate various development projects.

In a tweet in Hindi, Gehlot listed demands, which he said he would have put forth during his speech, including withdrawal of the Agniveer scheme and a decision on the Rajasthan Assembly's resolution to conduct a caste census.

Modi will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of various development projects in Sikar on Thursday, according to an official statement.

Gehlot said he was welcoming Modi to Rajasthan through his tweet as he would not be able to do so through his speech.

"Honourable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, today you will be visiting Rajasthan. Your office PMO (Prime Minister's Office) has removed my pre-scheduled three-minute address from the programme, so I will not be able to welcome you through the speech. I heartily welcome you to Rajasthan through this tweet," the chief minister said.

Further, Gehlot listed various demands that "I would have put forward through my speech at the programme" and hoped that the prime minister would fulfil them during his "seventh visit (to the state) in six months".

Gehlot demanded the withdrawal of the Agniveer scheme for recruitment in Army, Navy and Air Force.

The Rajasthan government has waived cooperative bank loans worth Rs 15,000 crore of 21 lakh farmers. It has sent a one-time settlement proposal to the Centre to waive nationalised bank loans and offered to pay farmers' share. This demand should be fulfilled, he said.

The chief minister also said the Rajasthan Assembly has passed a resolution for conducting a caste census and sent it to the central government.

The Centre should take a decision on this without any delay, he added.

Gehlot also demanded national project status for the Eastern Rajasthan Canal Project (ERCP).

During his visit to Sikar, Modi will dedicate 1.25 lakh PM Kisan Samruddhi Kendras (PMKSK) to the nation and launch "Urea Gold". He will also address a public meeting in Sikar, according to the official statement.

He will inaugurate six Eklavya Model Residential Schools located in Udaipur, Banswara, Pratapgarh and Dungarpur districts of Rajasthan. He will also inaugurate Kendriya Vidyalaya Tiwari, Jodhpur during the programme, the statement said.

Topics :Narendra ModirajasthanAshok Gehlot

First Published: Jul 27 2023 | 11:22 AM IST

