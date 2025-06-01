Home / Politics / Tej Pratap Yadav blames 'greedy people' after expulsion from RJD, family

Tej Pratap Yadav blames 'greedy people' after expulsion from RJD, family

Tej Pratap Yadav blames 'greedy' conspirators after being expelled from RJD and disowned by father Lalu Prasad; pleads for parents' 'trust and love'

Tej Pratap Yadav with Lalu Yadav
Tej Pratap Yadav (L) was disowned by his father and party supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav (R). (Photo: Facebook/Tej Pratap Yadav)
Rishabh Sharma New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 01 2025 | 12:44 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Former Bihar minister Tej Pratap Yadav on Sunday broke his silence on his dramatic expulsion from the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) by his father Lalu Prasad Yadav, accusing unnamed “greedy people” of conspiring against him.
 
In a post on X, Tej Pratap said, "My dear mummy and papa, my entire world is encompassed within just the two of you. You are greater than God to me, and any command you give is supreme. If you are there, I have everything. All I need is your trust and love, nothing more."
 
"Papa, if it weren’t for you, neither this party would exist, nor would those greedy people like Jaichand who play politics with me. Mummy and papa, may you both always stay healthy and happy," he added.
 
Tej Pratap's post came a week after Lalu Yadav publicly cut all personal and political ties with his elder son. The RJD patriarch expelled Tej Pratap from the party for six years, citing “irresponsible behaviour” and actions that violated the family’s "cultural and moral values".
 

Why did Lalu Yadav expel Tej Pratap from RJD, family?

 
The decision to expel Tej Pratap came on the heels of a controversial Facebook post in which the latter allegedly claimed to have had a 12-year relationship with a woman named Anushka Yadav. Tej Pratap later claimed his account had been hacked, but soon several images of them surfaced on social media - some of them hinting that they were married.
 
Notably, Tej Pratap is currently involved in a divorce case with estranged wife Aishwarya Rai, whom he married in 2018. Aishwarya is the granddaughter of former Bihar Chief Minister Daroga Rai, and she had accused Tej Pratap and his family of harassment.
 

Tejashwi backs father’s decision

 
Tejashwi Yadav, Tej Pratap’s younger brother and Leader of the Opposition in the Bihar Assembly, supported their father’s decision. “Politics and personal life are different. Whatever decision Lalu Yadav took, we are with that,” he said.
 
He added that Tej Pratap’s personal choices were his own responsibility: “He knows the consequences of his decisions.”
 
The political and personal drama unfolds just months ahead of the Bihar Assembly elections, where the RJD is expected to contest under Tejashwi Yadav’s leadership.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

All 7 NCP MLAs in Nagaland join NDPP, giving CM Rio absolute majority

Aaditya Thackeray seeks Dy CM Shinde's ouster over scrapped MMRDA tenders

Court rejects Rahul Gandhi's plea for plaintiff's lineage in Savarkar case

Rename Churchgate station after Ahilyabai, demands Dhangar community leader

'Vicious' campaign launched at PM's rally for power gains, claims CM Mamata

Topics :Lalu Prasad YadavTej Pratap YadavrjdRashtriya Janata DalTejashwi YadavBihar Elections BS Web Reports

First Published: Jun 01 2025 | 12:44 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story