Tej Pratap Yadav blames 'greedy people' after expulsion from RJD, family

Former Bihar minister Tej Pratap Yadav on Sunday broke his silence on his dramatic expulsion from the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) by his father Lalu Prasad Yadav, accusing unnamed “greedy people” of conspiring against him.

In a post on X, Tej Pratap said, "My dear mummy and papa, my entire world is encompassed within just the two of you. You are greater than God to me, and any command you give is supreme. If you are there, I have everything. All I need is your trust and love, nothing more."

"Papa, if it weren’t for you, neither this party would exist, nor would those greedy people like Jaichand who play politics with me. Mummy and papa, may you both always stay healthy and happy," he added.

Tej Pratap's post came a week after Lalu Yadav publicly cut all personal and political ties with his elder son. The RJD patriarch expelled Tej Pratap from the party for six years, citing “irresponsible behaviour” and actions that violated the family’s "cultural and moral values". Why did Lalu Yadav expel Tej Pratap from RJD, family? The decision to expel Tej Pratap came on the heels of a controversial Facebook post in which the latter allegedly claimed to have had a 12-year relationship with a woman named Anushka Yadav. Tej Pratap later claimed his account had been hacked, but soon several images of them surfaced on social media - some of them hinting that they were married.

Notably, Tej Pratap is currently involved in a divorce case with estranged wife Aishwarya Rai, whom he married in 2018. Aishwarya is the granddaughter of former Bihar Chief Minister Daroga Rai, and she had accused Tej Pratap and his family of harassment. Tejashwi backs father’s decision Tejashwi Yadav, Tej Pratap’s younger brother and Leader of the Opposition in the Bihar Assembly, supported their father’s decision. “Politics and personal life are different. Whatever decision Lalu Yadav took, we are with that,” he said. He added that Tej Pratap’s personal choices were his own responsibility: “He knows the consequences of his decisions.”