Punjab BJP urges EC to order investigation into state's excise policy

A delegation of the Punjab BJP on Saturday urged the Election Commission of India to order an ED probe into the state excise policy, which it claimed was tailored along the lines of the one for Delhi.

The delegation led by Punjab BJP chief Sunil Jakhar comprised Union Minister Som Parkash, former union minister Vijay Sampla, former state unit chiefs Ashwani Sharma and Manoranjan Kalia, MLA Jangi Lal Mahajan, national executive member Harjit Singh and state general secretary Parminder Brar.

The delegation handed over a memorandum to Punjab Chief Electoral Officer Sibin C, seeking a probe by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the state excise policy.

This came after Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal's arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in an excise policy-linked money-laundering case on Thursday.

Speaking to reporters here, Jakhar said Punjab's excise policy was framed on the lines of the Delhi excise policy because of which Kejriwal has been arrested.

He alleged that Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema along with two senior officials had even attended a meeting with the then Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who is under arrest in the Delhi excise case, for framing the state excise policy in May 2022.

"We have demanded a probe by the ED into Punjab's excise policy," said Jakhar.

"In Punjab, where Bhagwant Mann-led government acted at the behest of its Delhi masters now behind bars to allow official plunder of Punjab's resources, and there is an apprehension that Punjab has lost at least Rs 1,000 crore in revenue due to this favouritism and illegality perpetrated through Punjab excise policy," he alleged in the memorandum.

"The fact that one such company whose proprietor is behind bars already for receiving illegal benefits under the Delhi Excise Policy was handpicked and awarded 40 per cent share in Punjab Liquor trade after the inception of AAP government in the state might just be the tip of the iceberg as far as blatant connivance of Bhagwant Mann-led government in appropriating the liquor trade in Punjab is concerned," Jakhar alleged.

"The probe, I am sure, will not only unearth corruption by the AAP in Punjab but also would be a step to ensure an end to further erosion of Punjab's taxpayers' money at the hands of this regime," he alleged.

"That officers of Punjab excise department had been coerced to sign on the dotted line by state AAP leadership at the behest of their Delhi masters, I would urge the Commission to also direct the ED to safeguard those officers and bring out truth to ensure justice to the people of Punjab," said the Punjab BJP chief.

AAP Punjab unit chief spokesperson Malvinder Kang had on Friday slammed Jakhar for his accusations, claiming that revenue has increased from Rs 6,100 crore to Rs 10,000 crore in a year because of the state excise policy.

"They have a problem with Kejriwal because he strongly attacks the BJP's anti-people policies and exposes it continuously. That is why they are afraid of him. The BJP does not want Arvind Kejriwal to campaign in the Lok Sabha elections, that is why it has got him arrested now," he alleged.