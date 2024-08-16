Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Politics / Punjab CM Mann terms Sisodia's bail as breaking 'shackles of dictatorship'

Punjab CM Mann terms Sisodia's bail as breaking 'shackles of dictatorship'

This was Mann's first meeting with Sisodia after the Aam Aadmi Party leader was released on bail by the Supreme Court last week

Manish Sisodia, Sisodia, Manish, Bhagwant Mann, Bhagwant, Punjab CM
Sisodia was arrested in connection with the excise policy case on February 26 last year. | Photo: PTI
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 16 2024 | 4:57 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann met senior AAP leader and former deputy chief minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia here on Friday and said he has got justice by "breaking the shackles of dictatorship".

This was Mann's first meeting with Sisodia after the Aam Aadmi Party leader was released on bail by the Supreme Court last week.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Sisodia was arrested in connection with the excise policy case on February 26 last year, and was granted bail by the apex court on August 9.

"Today I met the leader and the person who brought a revolution of education. He came out of the jail after one-and-a-half years by breaking the shackles of dictatorship. When nothing was found against him, we got justice from the court," Mann told reporters after the meeting.

He said he prays for Sisodia's health and hoped he will again assume the role of improving the future of children.

Mann said on the occasion of Arvind Kejriwal's birthday today, he met the Delhi chief minister's wife Sunita Kejriwal.

More From This Section

Kolkata doc rape-murder: Akhilesh accuses BJP of making political benefits

Anti-Sikh riots case: Delhi court likely to pass order on Tytler by Aug 30

Kolkata doc rape-murder: Pradhan attacks Mamata, says no room for politics

BSP chief Mayawati terms PM Modi's I-Day speech 'very disappointing'

Govt did not honour LoP's post during Independence Day event: Sharad Pawar

"Today is his birthday, so I met his wife. I hope the way Sanjay Singh and Manish Sisodia got bail by breaking the walls of dictatorship and won the battle of truth, our leader will also come out soon," he added.

Alleging that the investigative agencies have nothing against the party's leaders and only have false papers, he said, adding that efforts were made to break the party by scaring leaders or enticing them.

"Our party did not break in difficult situation. The party will become stronger after Sisodia's arrival. He has become mentally stronger after spending time in jail and so will Kejriwal. AAP is country's future," he asserted.

Kejriwal, who is also the AAP national convener, was arrested by the ED on March 21 in a money laundering case linked to the alleged excise policy scam. The Supreme Court has granted him interim bail but he is still in jail as the CBI had arrested him in a related matter.


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Punjab CM holds meeting to review progress in implementation of schemes

Give AAP a chance in Haryana Assembly polls: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann denied political clearance to visit Paris

Punjab CM Mann reviews flood protection work along Ghaggar river in Sangrur

DC, SSP to be held responsible for any corrupt, illegal activity: Punjab CM

Topics :Manish SisodiaArvind KejriwalBhagwant MannAAP government

First Published: Aug 16 2024 | 4:57 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story