Home / Politics / Punjab scaling new heights of development under AAP govt: Kejriwal

Punjab scaling new heights of development under AAP govt: Kejriwal

Punjab was scaling new heights of development under the Bhagwant Mann govt, AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal said on Sunday as he sought votes for his party's candidate

Press Trust of India Jalandhar
Punjab scaling new heights of development under AAP govt: Kejriwal

2 min read Last Updated : May 07 2023 | 7:46 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Punjab was scaling new "heights of development" under the Bhagwant Mann government, AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal said on Sunday as he sought votes for his party's candidate for the May 10 Jalandhar Lok Sabha bypoll.

Addressing a roadshow along with Chief Minister Mann on the second day of his visit to Punjab, Kejriwal also referred to the 300 units of free electricity being provided to people in the state.

The Jalandhar Lok Sabha bypoll was necessitated by the death of sitting Congress MP Santokh Singh Chaudhary in January. AAP has fielded former MLA Sushil Rinku for the contest.

Campaigning in Shahkot, Kejriwal told people that they have voted for the Congress for 60 years and asked them to give AAP a chance now, saying if they do not like his party's work, then "do not vote for us in the 2024 general elections".

Praising the AAP dispensation for the work done in Punjab in the last year, Kejriwal claimed several people have told him that they have not seen such a government in the state in 75 years.

"In the last one year, Punjab is scaling the heights of development," the chief minister of Delhi said, adding, "Mohalla clinics are being set up, farmers are getting compensation and people are getting government jobs."

He also said industrial projects worth Rs 40,000 crore have started coming up in Punjab and these would generate 2.50 lakh jobs.

On the 300 units of free electricity, Kejriwal said opposition parties used to question how money would come to fund the scheme. "Our party is honest and Mann saab is an honest chief minister," he said, adding that the money for free electricity was being paid through the state exchequer.

The previous governments of the state used to "loot" the government coffers, Kejriwal alleged.

Attacking the Congress leadership, he claimed the party has become so arrogant that none of its senior leaders came to Jalandhar to seek votes.

"I want to ask you, did Rahul Gandhi come to seek votes? Did any big leader of the Congress come to seek votes? They do not need your votes," he said.

Also Read

Punjab govt won't hesitate in taking tough decisions: Kejriwal on Amritpal

Punjab's law and order situation improved under AAP's Mann: Kejriwal

Bhagwant Mann, Delhi ministers to accompany Kejriwal to CBI office: Reports

Amritpal's arrest result of month-long effort of Punjab Police, govt: AAP

Punjab govt has given 27,042 govt jobs to youth, says Bhagwant Mann

Kharge attacks Modi, says only his jacket is famous, he changes it 4 times

Congress talking about separating Karnataka from India, PM claims in rally

Congress poll manifesto a document of appeasement politics: Assam CM

BJP got vote in name of religion and came to power: Baghel in Karnataka

AIADMK urges TN govt to take precautionary measures during temple festivals

Topics :Arvind KejriwalBhagwant MannPunjab GovernmentPunjabAAP government

First Published: May 07 2023 | 9:08 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story