Rae Bareli only constituency with two MPs, me and Priyanka: Rahul Gandhi

Reflecting on the Gandhi family's ties with Raebareli, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi remarked that it might be the only Lok Sabha seat in the country with "two MPs" -- himself and his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

Speaking at an event in the Unchahar area, Gandhi thanked party workers and the people of Rae Bareli for their support in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

"Rae Bareli might be the only constituency in India with two MPs -- one is me and the other is Priyanka. Invite her (here) too sometimes. She calls me to Wayanad and I go. She is also an MP from Rae Bareli, so you should call her here as well," he added.

Gandhi contested Rae Bareli and Wayanad seats in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. After winning both, he chose to retain Rae Bareli and vacate Wayanad from where his sister later won in a bypoll.

Before him, their mother and former Congress president Sonia Gandhi represented Rae Bareli in the Lok Sabha. Their grandmother and former prime minister Indira Gandhi won the seat in 1967, 1971 and 1980, followed by friends and members of the Gandhi family.

Assuring his commitment to the welfare of the people in the constituency, Gandhi said, "Whatever issues you have, whether in Rae Bareli or Parliament, I am always available. Just let me know what needs to be done, and I will get it done." Concluding his speech, Gandhi, sporting his trademark white t-shirt with cargo pants, emphasized his bond with Raebareli. "This is not just a political relationship; it is a family relationship," he said.

After the event, Rahul Gandhi stopped at a roadside eatery in Munshiganj where he enjoyed samosas and interacted with people.

Among those accompanying him were Amethi MP Kishori Lal Sharma, Congress district president Pankaj Tiwari, former MLA Ajay Pal Singh, and several other party leaders.

Gandhi is on a two-day visit to his parliamentary constituency.