Rekha Gupta's Cabinet ensures diverse representation in Delhi govt

Rekha Gupta's Cabinet ensures diverse representation in Delhi govt

In the February 5 Delhi Assembly polls, the BJP won 48 seats, with nine of its MLAs belonging to the Bania community. Chief Minister Gupta, a first-time legislator, belongs to the community

Rekha Gupta
New Delhi: Newly sworn-in Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta during the oath ceremony of the Delhi govrnment, in New Delhi, Thursday, Feb. 20, 2025. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 20 2025 | 7:02 PM IST
The Cabinet of the new government led by Rekha Gupta balances representation of all major communities that propelled the BJP to power in Delhi with a massive majority after over 26 years.

In the February 5 Delhi Assembly polls, the BJP won 48 seats, with nine of its MLAs belonging to the Bania community. Chief Minister Gupta, a first-time legislator, belongs to the community.

Along with CM Gupta (50), six newly elected MLAs -- Parvesh Verma, Ashish Sood, Manjinder Singh Sirsa, Kapil Mishra, Ravinder Indraj Singh, Kapil Mishra and Pankaj Singh -- were administered the oath of office by Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena at the Ramlila Maidan here on Thursday.

Manjinder Singh Sirsa, a third-time MLA from the Rajouri Garden Assembly constituency who has been selected for the new Cabinet, is the Sikh face of the BJP in Delhi. 

Besides Rajouri Garden, the BJP has also won Hari Nagar and Jangpura which have a sizeable number of Sikh voters. Gandhi Nagar MLA Arvinder Singh Lovely and Jangpura legislator Tarvinder Singh Marwah are the other Sikh MLAs of the BJP in Delhi.

The party also inducted two Purvanchalis -- Kapil Mishra and Pankaj Singh -- into the Cabinet.

The BJP's Jat face Parvesh Verma, who was a frontrunner for the chief minister's post, was also inducted into the new Cabinet and is expected to get major portfolios.

Senior leader and first-time MLA from Janakpuri seat Ashish Sood, who has been appointed a minister in the new government, is a well-known Punjabi leader of the party.

Moreover, the BJP, which tasted partial success in reserved assembly constituencies winning four of 12 such seats, appointed Ravindra Indraj as minister. He defeated sitting AAP MLA Jai Bhagwan Upkar in the Bawana seat by over 31,000 votes.

First Published: Feb 20 2025 | 6:51 PM IST

