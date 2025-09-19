Need full probe into 'Modani Scam': Congress on Sebi clean chit to Adani

A day after the Sebi's clean chit to the Adani Group in the Hindenburg matter, the Congress on Friday said there is a continued need to investigate the "scam" in all its dimensions as it extends far beyond the scope of investigations by the market regulator.

Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said in a statement that contrary to the managed headlines, the commercial partner in "Modani Enterprises" has now received a "clean chit" from Sebi only in two of the 20 matters being investigated by it under a Supreme Court-mandated probe.

In a statement, Ramesh said there is continued need to investigate the "Modani Scam" in all its dimensions.

He also shared a set of questions the party had posed in the 100-question-series "Hum Adani Ke Hain Kaun" (HAHK), and said they remain unanswered. ALSO READ: Adani Green, Adani Ports: 32% gain seen in Adani group stks post Sebi order The Congress leader noted that the Supreme Court on March 2, 2023 had directed Sebi to "conclude the investigation within two months" following the Hindenburg Report. "Yet, the first Sebi orders were delivered only after two years and seven months, following repeated extensions and delays. "We now await Sebi's findings on the remaining 22 matters, which include allegations of insider trading in Adani Group companies, violations of rules relating to minimum public shareholding, and the 13 'suspicious transactions' that Sebi told the Supreme Court on August 25 2023, that it was investigating. These involve offshore dealings by close Adani associates Nasser Ali Shaban Ahli and Chang Chung-Ling," he said.

"The Modani scam, however, extends far beyond the scope of Sebi's investigations," he asserted. Raising the issues the Congress had flagged in its list of hundred questions in the HAHK series of questions to the prime minister, he said it also encompasses the alleged misuse of agencies such as the ED, CBI, and Income Tax Department to "force" companies to sell off their assets to the Adani Group. ALSO READ: Sebi gives Adani group clean chit, dismisses Hindenburg allegations Ramesh also alleged that a Rs 2,000 crore "bribery scheme allegedly orchestrated by Gautam Adani and seven associates to secure high-priced solar power contracts in India - regarding which the Modi government has refused, for nearly a year, to serve a US SEC summons." He said the Congress has also been demanding a probe into "biased privatisation" of critical infrastructure like airports and ports for the benefit of the Adani Group and the import of "over-invoiced" coal by Ahli and Chang, which contributed to sharp increases in the prices of electricity drawn from Adani power stations in Gujarat.